Safety features you should expect in a new car

The advancement in technology has seen many auto manufacturers upgrade car equipment to more safety and user friendly options for modern vehicles.

Despite the cost of such cars, research shows that the advanced car safety features incorporated in these vehicles reduce the risk of a serious crash by 49 percent and lower injury risk by 53 percent.



In a typically competitive market, as a car buyer, there is need to do thorough research on the specific safety features offered by the car you are interested in (depending on your budget and car model) to help you determine which features are most important for your needs and preferences.

Car safety features are any equipment and technologies designed to help minimise the chance of an accident or reduce the effects of a collision to occupants or non-occupants of the vehicle. Whereas many have standard features that are already inbuilt, others can be the additional ones that will require you to obtain at a cost.

Standard features

These are available in nearly every new car. Whereas the airbags, seat belts and anti-lock brakes have been the most commonly used features over the years, with technology advancement, the Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) has been designed with several new attributes that increase driving safety.

Lali Bilali Saeed, from Yuasa Investments Uganda Limited car bond in Nakawa, Kampala says that whereas different car models come with different safety features, having some unique elements in possession can help combat risks while on the road and car owners should mind having them.

“Whereas there are common features such as the seat belts, properly fixed brakes,” Saeed warns that, “when buying a new car, it is important to also purchase a reflector, first aid kit and a fire extinguisher. These are safety features many car owners overlook.”

Airbags

These are safety devices fitted inside a vehicle, consisting of a cushion designed to inflate rapidly and protect passengers from impact in the event of a collision. The bags are filled with a mixture of helium and argon gases.

In most new cars, Saeed remarks that you will find at least six in Sports Utility Vehicle (SUVs) and about 10 airbags in Toyota cars. Most cars have the front, side, curtain and neck airbags to protect the occupants in case of a collision.

Anti-lock brakes

“The anti-lock braking system (ABS) is designed to stop the car from skidding when you make an instant brake especially if you were driving at a very high speed. Instant braking from high speeds can cause the wheels to lock but the ABS allows you to steer to safety and prevent the car from straying,” Saeed says.



Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS)

The ADAS includes technologies that assist drivers with the safe operation of a vehicle. Through a human-machine interface, the system increases car and road safety.

Forward collision warning

The ADAS uses sensors such as lasers, radar or even the car cameras to warn you of any obstacle (pedestrian, static or slowly moving car, and objects) ahead of your vehicle in order to enhance road safety. It is also known as the collision avoidance system.

Brake assist

As a driver, when you instantly slam the brake pedal due to panic or while you have been at a high speed, the emergency braking assist system detects the attempted emergency stop and applies an additional braking pressure to help bring the vehicle to safely stop as quickly as possible.

Cruise control

Saeed says, “This electric feature allows highway or long trip drivers to set the car to a specific and continuous speed which can be changed once you brake or accelerate. Cruise control is fuel-efficient because of reduced acceleration and deceleration while driving.”

Rearview camera and rear parking sensors

Ultimately, some car drivers find it difficult to reverse park or drive along wall proximities. With this feature, the rearview camera or audio tells you of any danger while you reverse.

“Along with the rearview camera,” Saeed cations that, “it is important to have clean and undamaged rearview mirrors so as judgment of nearby objects while reversing is done correctly.”

Lane departure warning

This technology uses the front camera to monitor the centre and side stripes of the road. Once you drift from your lane, it issues an alert usually a flashing indicator or beep from the corresponding side signaling you to steer back into your lane. In most recent modern cars, the steering wheel or driver’s seat vibrates gently.

Automatic high beam lights

The automatic high beam lights use a sensor at the head or tail lights to detect other vehicles. They turn off when they detect oncoming traffic to prevent you from dazzling other drivers. He says, “These lights automatically turn off or on while driving once their switch is in auto position and save you from manually increasing or decreasing them.”

Additional features

These features are extra accessories that a car owner would prefer for an upgrade in terms of technology and as a safety pack. Whereas they are considered to be luxurious, they enhance the car’s aesthetics and efficiency. They include;

Parking assist

The feature has ultrasonic sensors that use sound waves to detect the distance of your car from a nearby object in order to help you parallel park or in tight spaces.

Blind spot warning

This feature uses sensors such as the radar, ultrasonic sensors, or side mounted cameras typically found on both sides of the rear bumper to keep track of approaching vehicles in the nearby lanes. The alerts can be warning lights on the head-up display or your vehicle’s outboard mirrors.

360-degree camera

According to Junior Munga, an automobile dealer at Yuasa Investments, cameras are usually setup together with sensors all around the car to give you the whole car view while putting the car into a tricky spot.

Caution

Head-Up display

Junior Munga, an automobile dealer at Yuasa Investments, says, “This display keeps your eyes forward on the road ahead by presenting data speed, time, or the next turn navigation instruction without requiring you to look away from the driving point of view.”

The child safety seat, protects children aged one month to 13 years from injury or death during collisions.