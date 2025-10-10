Saving fuel made easy with the hybrid Fielder

Since 2000, when the Toyota Fielder saw the light of day, the station wagon, just like its competitor, the Toyota Premio, has been one of the most sought-after fuel-efficient and reliable cars in its category, regardless of brand. Like most Toyota models, the five-seater has undergone significant upgrades and modifications over the years to endear it to motorists.



A case in point is the 2016 hybrid Toyota Fielder. Compared to ordinary Fielders, the hybrid version does not differ much in terms of interior features, particularly the dashboard and seats. During my test drive of the car at the weekend, I discovered that the main differences lie in maintenance, fuel efficiency, and mileage per litre of fuel. Most hybrid cars have a quiet start when you press the ignition button, usually marked with a blue push-to-start icon. However, the hybrid Fielder starts normally with a key, just like any other car.

As I gained driving momentum and speed, the quiet drive set in, making it feel as if the car had shifted from drive to neutral mode when going downhill. The Fielder is powered by two batteries; one for starting the engine and another hybrid (or auxiliary) battery. Running on a 1500cc petrol engine, it has a small but powerful engine that accelerates from zero to 100km/hr in about 10 seconds when using the engine, and in just six seconds when using the battery.

This means the battery provides more power than the engine in some scenarios. While driving downhill from Naalya, Kampala, towards the Northern Bypass, I noticed that braking charges the battery. The odometer showed that each press of the brake pedal regenerated power, ready to be used on flat terrain.

Service and maintenance

Paul Ssemanda, a car dealer and motorist at SP General Motors Limited in Kampala, says his hybrid Fielder has been impressively economical to maintain. In the one and a half years he has driven it, he has not replaced any parts apart from doing minor service, approximately every eight months. He attributes this to using Castrol oil, which guarantees him more mileage compared to conventional service intervals of 5,000km.

“During service, there is also a battery protective layer that plays the same role as the air cleaner; it has to be blown to rid it of dust and keep the battery clean,” Ssemanda explains. “When the battery is kept dirty, its power drains easily and its lifespan shortens.

If it is supposed to last five years, it can be reduced to four or even three because of poor maintenance. When you accelerate and the car needs more power, it sometimes switches from the battery to the engine.” On average, minor service such as replacing engine oil, brake pads, and coolant, costs approximately Shs250,000. When driving a hybrid vehicle, the car automatically switches to using the engine to power the car and charge the battery until the battery is fully charged. On highways, the engine is used to provide additional power. When braking, the system regenerates power back into the battery. After acquiring a hybrid Fielder, Ssemanda advises owners to ensure no battery warning icons appear on the dashboard. While other components can be repaired, the auxiliary battery is delicate and cannot be repaired if it fails.

Cost and fuel consumption

Apart from the 2016 model, newer hybrid Fielders are available, with hybrid versions introduced from 2015 onwards. The price depends on the model, mileage, and mechanical condition. A 2016 model costs between Shs43m and Shs48m. “Different factors determine the cost, including payment terms,” Ssemanda says. “If the Fielder costs Shs43m and you pay 50 percent upfront, you may end up paying Shs48m because the 50 percent is almost the taxes paid for the car. Paying 70 percent might cost you Shs45m, while 80 to 90 percent is almost equivalent to paying the full price.” Fuel consumption is equally impressive. When Ssemanda drives from Kampala to Mbarara (about 275km), he spends about Shs140,000, which also covers the return journey. A round trip to Jinja City (about 95kms), through the longer Katosi route, costs about Shs40,000.

Why consider the Fielder Hybrid

The Toyota Fielder Hybrid is not just fuel-efficient and reliable; it also comes loaded with features that make life on Ugandan roads easier and safer. Later models, from 2017 onwards, include Toyota Safety Sense C, which provides a pre-collision system, lane departure alerts, and automatic high beam lights, features designed to help prevent accidents. Drivers can also take advantage of EV mode, which allows short-distance electric-only driving, and Eco mode, which optimises fuel use depending on road conditions.