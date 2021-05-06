Second generation Mitsubishi Outlander

The Outlander still lives in the shadows of its more successful contemporaries, whose reputations for overall quality and reliability are well-known to consumers. However, in spite of its lower profile, the second-generation Outlander is a competitive small SUV.

The second generation 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander is a Cross Utility Vehicle built on a Mitsubishi Lancer car platform. It combines the comfort, height and space of a large SUV that is built as either an estate or saloon format.

The car was first manufactured in 2001 on a Mitsubishi ‘Active Sports Crossover’ and ‘Airtrek’ concepts that emphasises ‘footloose’ unrestricted and adventurous motoring.

The 2006-2012 second generation Outlander refined the Active Sports Crossover concept with better design, styling, space and more efficient power trains.

The third generation Outlander polishes the rough edges and consolidates gains of its older versions by introducing modern car styling cues and comfort features, better safety and driver assist electronic features.

Performance

The 2nd generation Outlander features the Mitsubishi Innovative Valve Timing Control System engines, which vary the timing of intake and exhaust camshafts to improve power and torque economically.

The engines come with gearboxes that continuously vary the right gear ratio to keep the engine in optimal performance for prompt acceleration and good fuel economy. It offers three petrol and one 4N14 2.3 litre diesel engines. Two of the engines, are petrol powered by four cylinders in line with double overhead camshafts and 16 valves.

The third generation Outlander engine guarantees an exciting 162KW of power and a reasonable fuel economy of 12 KM/L.

The 2.4 litre engine offers the best balance between excellent fuel economy and optimal performance with prompt engine power. Surprisingly the 2.4 litre engine’s fuel economy is the same as that of the smaller 2.0 litre which delivers less power.

Handling

The saloon like ‘unibody’ construction with independent suspension helps to limit body wallow and roll during manoeuvre. The variable transmission with automatic four wheel drive gives Outlanders a good balance of power between the front and rear axles which helps drivability at high speed through slippery corners.

The electronic brake force distribution improves the performance of Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) as you brake on slippery terrain with the lighter fitted engine giving the Outlander a good centre of gravity to enhance stability. A little understeer is experienced when you push an Outlander through bends but don’t hesitate to step on the gas as the electronic power steering rack and pinion ensures steering precision compared to previous generation.

Styling, comfort and safety

The Outlander has pronounced fenders and crisp gentle lines that are fitted for off road purpose. Its headlights blend beautifully with the big but compact body outline with the driver enjoying an eagle eye view and easy access to dash board controls.

Outlanders are fitted with comfortable leather or fabric upholstery that provide an ample five-person seating capacity.

Comfort features such as air conditioning, electric windows and mirrors, CD Audio entertainment, AC/DC power outlets are also available.

Reliability and resale value

The Outlander is a reliable car if bought with a good maintenance history and serviced carefully. The CVT gearbox fluid is specific and use of ordinary ATF will damage the sensitive CVT gearbox.

Driving on off road conditions will call for replacement of already aged suspension components. Routine service costs about Shs150,000 and parts are easy to find but a bit expensive. The cost of a 2007 used Outlander is negotiable, ranging between Shs45m and Shs50m depending on mileage.

Current Mitsubishi Outlander

The Outlander is available in three trim levels: ES, SE and GT. Outlander ES and SE models are powered by a 168-horsepower 2.4-litre four-cylinder, while the GT receives a 230-hp 3.0-litre V6. Four-cylinder Outlanders come standard with a continuously variable transmission. (CVT), while the V6-powered GT uses a traditional six-speed automatic. Both have manual-shift capability. All Outlander trims are available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The AWD system is notable for its various configurations that allow drivers to select 2WD for maximum fuel economy or 4WD Lock for maximum traction in slippery conditions.



