Sell your car smartly

It is not hard to find people having to let go of their cars simply to make ends meet. However, one little known fact is that selling a car is really not as easy as it sounds specifically with the less popular models. When you are thinking about selling your car, the first thing you will want to know is how much your car is worth.

There are a variety of sources you can go to including but not limited to colleagues, bonds, your mechanic, and online, to find out the rough value of your car in terms of make, model and year.

Decide if you are going to trade in your car for a new one or if you want to sell it outright.

What do you know?

Trading in a car for another, widely known as barter, is becoming a popular trend in Uganda. Most importantly it is cheaper than outright purchase of a car from scratch.

If you are selling a car, there is nothing more valuable than knowledge about the car.

Things like year, model, average selling price for this car, fuel consumption etc go a long way in presenting your case to a potential buyer.

If you sell your car yourself, you will almost certainly receive more money for it. A middleman on the other hand has to be confident that he’ll be able to sell it on for a profit, so he is likely to offer you less than it actually is worth.

However, it will take more of your own time and be more of a hassle than handing it over to the middleman.

Think about whether you need to sell the car quickly or whether you have the time and inclination to put in the work.

Keep in mind that when you sell your car, people will also be evaluating you.

They will be thinking something along the lines of “this is the guy who has owned this car for the past few years. Do I trust him/her?”

Make the buyers feel comfortable. They will probably be uneasy about making a big decision and spending money. Put them at ease and answer their questions openly.

Potential buyers will want to test-drive the car. Go along with them so you can answer any questions about the car’s history and performance.

As there are many unexpected bumps in the road that can arise while selling a used car, being honest shall get those handled while maintaining the trust from the buyer.

As simple as A.B. C

As well, when prospective buyers contact you, use your intuition to evaluate them. If they seem difficult, pushy or even shady, wait for another buyer. With the right person, selling a used car should be simple.

Get your car into the best possible shape, both inside and out. When people come to look at your car, they will probably make up their minds whether to buy it or not within the first few seconds.

This is based on the first impression of the car so you would probably want this to be positive.

A clean car will sell faster and for more money. Clean out the inside to remove all your old wrappers and gum and look for any incriminating evidence of your own life.

Make sure your car is both mechanically sound and free from huge dents. Consider making low-cost repairs yourself rather than selling it “as is.” When prospective buyers go for a test drive, let them visualise the car as theirs.

Emphasise the car’s best features. Do not forget to mention any extras that will be popular with potential buyers, such as sunroofs, how the all-wheel drive is a godsend in rough conditions, in-car entertainment system and so on. If it has not done much mileage, say so.

If you are stuck, try to think what attracted you to the car when you bought it, chances are it will be the same things that make it attractive now.

Keep it in good condition

If the car is no longer in daily use, make sure you take it for a drive on a regular basis.

You do not want to have any trouble getting it to start when you have got a prospective buyer ready to take it for a test drive.

Tell your friends you are selling your car. You would be surprised how often people sell their cars to their own friends and relatives. This also saves you from having to deal with unserious strangers.

When you agree the terms of the sale with the buyer it is quite important that you complete the paper work within a few days including the ownership transfer.

Finally as soon as you decide to sell the car, pretend that it is no longer your car. You cannot be too particular about who wants to buy it or what their plans might be it. You are going to sell it to the first person that shows up with cash and then you are going to forget about the car.

How much is your car worth?

The first step of selling your car is working out how much your car might be worth.

It’s important to remember these are only estimations and there are several other factors which might affect the value. For example, any damage, quality of the tyres, service record and how long is left on the MOT.

But there are other things you need to take into consideration when valuing your car.

For example, it might take longer to get the best possible price for your car. So, if you need money quickly, you might want to consider selling at a lower price.