Should I change a used car’s spare parts?

Hello Paul, please shed more light on he spare parts that should be changed immediately if you purchase a used car. Highlight the essentials for a Toyota Noah. Anonymous

Hello Anonymous, when buying a used car, it is a good idea to replace certain spare parts to ensure safety, reliability, and performance. A 'used new car' may be a recently imported used car from the customs bonded warehouse or a locally used car. Both used cars may be considered 'new' to the inheriting owner. However, they most likely come with an unknown service or repair history. As a rule of thumb, there is a reason why the previous owner of the used car decided it was time to part ways.

Here are some parts to consider replacing when you take custody of your new used Toyota Noah.

Cars need lubricants and fluids such as engine oil, gearbox oil, steering fluid, brake fluid, and engine coolant to perform the function of lubrication, cooling, cleaning and clearing debris or dirt for filtration among other functions. The attendant filters, especially engine and gearbox will get clogged with the dirt and debris they trap. They need to be renewed to continue their protective and performance-enhancing roles. Lubricants and fluids have mileage or time-based recommended drain intervals.

In the absence of service history or the possibility of mileage fraud (for the cars bought in the bonds), it is useful to start your service record. Most used cars are bought at mileages hovering around 100,000kms when major maintenance inspection is usually done. Oil filters and engine oil service interval 5,000 - 7,000kms, depending on car engine age/condition, type of oil and manufacturer or mechanic's recommendation.

Leaky engines (those that consume oil) with worn-out piston rings will need a lower drain interval of 3,000 kms and a mono-grade oil designed with sealing properties. Gearbox oil drain intervals depend on the type of oil, age of the gearbox, how much the vehicle travels and manufacturer recommendation.

However, most fully synthetic gearbox fluids used today will last for 40 - 50,000 kms or more. Engine coolant should be replaced every two years while brake fluid should be drained if it looks darker than usual or every three years to retain maximum protection and performance. Air cleaners, spark plugs and brake pads should be inspected and replaced based on how dirty or worn out they are. Tyres, engine drive belts, and wipers can become brittle due to age and should be candidates for replacement. The battery, light bulbs, switches and knobs should be replaced too. air conditioning cabin filter which is crucial for your health as you use the AC.