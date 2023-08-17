Signs your car needs an oil change

As a responsible car owner, it is crucial to stay attentive to your vehicle’s maintenance needs. Regular oil changes are one of the most vital aspects of car care. Ignoring signs that indicate the need for an oil change can result in serious engine problems and expensive repairs in the future.

However, life gets busy and sometimes we forget about this crucial task. In this article, we will explore the indicative signs that it is time for an oil change.

“Maintaining a healthy car and engine starts with using new and good oil. Whereas car owners are relaxed and sometimes find it costly to change oil, regular service where the car oil is changed is key in keeping your car healthy,” says Joel Kayondo, a service technician.

Kayondo says if one is not sure which oil must be used in their car, then it is best to read the manufacturer’s manual, which usually has a guide on which type of oil to use.

Process

Changing car oil is a step-by-step process that is quite precise. Kayondo describes it as follows:

Park the vehicle on a raised ground such as on ramps or use a car jack and jack stand to lift and support the vehicle. Raising the car will help you locate the oil pan and drain plug to help you drain the oil.

The oil drain plug is usually located at the bottom of the engine oil pan. Place a drain pan beneath the oil drain plug and use the appropriate wrench to loosen and remove the drain plug. Allow the old oil to drain completely into the pan and replace the drain plug with a new one.

After that, carefully remove the old oil filter (be prepared for some oil remnants) using a filter wrench. Pour new engine oil into the new filter, lubricate the rubber seal (to easily remove the filter during the next oil change) and install the new filter until it is snug.

Open the car bonnet and using a funnel, add the correct amount and type of new engine oil into the oil filler opening, which is usually located on top of the engine. Wait a few minutes for the oil to settle in the oil pan. Use a dipstick to check the oil level and adjust to the proper oil level.

Wipe any spilled oil from the engine and surrounding areas with a towel. Dispose of the old oil properly and then carefully lower the car from the jack stands and remove the jack.

When to change

According to www.machinerylubrication.com, many car owners depend solely on car mileage to know that their cars need an oil change. However, there are other factors and the most obvious alert comes from the vehicle itself. According to Kayondo, most modern cars are equipped with an oil change reminder system that displays a dashboard warning light, warning the driver to change engine oil.

Presence of dark and dirty oil that can appear on the dip stick as one is checking their engine oil level is another sign that the oil has become contaminated and needs replacement.

Also, engine overheating is caused by insufficient or degraded oil. This can be detected by the engine temperature gauge, when it indicates high temperature.

Engine noise is a sign that oil needs to be changed. As engine oil degrades, it loses its effectiveness and, thus, noises such as knocking or trapping sounds are heard. This is often a result of insufficient lubrication and increased friction between engine components. Additionally, exhaust smoke, which is blue or grayish can be a sign of burning oil. This can result from oil leaking into the combustion chamber due to worn out piston rings and other tissues.

Oil change benefits

Good and clean oil improves the performance of your car and extends the life of the engine. It also helps lubricate moving parts and prevent corrosion, which in the end prolongs engine components’ lifespan and dissipating heat by absorbing it from various engine components such as cylinders and pistons.

Additionally, fresh oil with the right viscosity improves fuel efficiency.

Regular oil change also removes impurities such as dirt debris and other contaminants, which helps to keep the engine clean and prevent sludge buildup.

Time

The interval of changing car oil varies depending on the vehicle model, driving habits and the type of oil used. Generally, it is recommended to change oil every 5,000 to 7,500 miles or six months, whichever comes first.

However, Kayondo advises that as soon as one notices any of the above signs, they should consult a qualified mechanic for specific recommendations.

Amount required

The amount of oil required depends on the specific make and model of the vehicle. Typically, the oil capacity is expressed in quarts or litres. For example, a common engine might have an oil capacity of five quarts (or approximately 4.7 litres) of oil. According to Frank Kamulegeya, a mechanic in Bwaise, Kampala, smaller car engines use less oil than those with bigger engines. He estimates the cost of a litre of oil to be between Shs15,000 and above, depending on the type and quality of oil.