Signs your car’s air filter is faulty

Your vehicle’s engine is one of the essential components that need to be properly managed and maintained for the systematic performance of the car. However, for it to operate efficiently and effectively, the car air filters should also be well-functioning.

The car air filter is a rectangular or cylindrical unit typically made of paper, foam, cotton, or synthetic materials meant to ensure that clean air enters the engine. These materials are folded to increase surface area to allow for efficient filtration without significantly restricting airflow.

The car air filter’s location usually depends on your vehicle’s specific make and model. In most vehicles, the air filter is typically found in the hood or bonnet of the car and housed within a black plastic or metal casing known as the air filter housing or air box near the engine bay. It is usually between the engine’s air intake and the throttle body.

Functions

Gerald Swaib, a car service attendant in Ntinda, Kampala, says air filters are crucial for maintaining the health and performance of the engine and the vehicle as a whole. Car owners must ensure they regularly clean their vehicle’s air filters to prolong the engine’s life and prevent costly repairs.

The primary function of an air filter is to remove particles and contaminants such as dust, insects, dirt, pollen, and debris from the air entering the engine. This process helps prevent damage or reduction in engine performance. As air enters the engine through the intake system, it passes through an air filter which traps suspended particles, preventing them from reaching the engine’s combustion chambers. Clean air is then able to continue its journey into the engine.

Air filters also optimise proper airflow in the engine by allowing sufficient clean air to reach the engine while minimising airflow restrictions. This ensures that the engine receives the right amount of oxygen needed for combustion without causing unnecessary strain on the intake system.

Air filters act as a protective feature for critical engine components. They trap harmful particles, protecting components such as cylinders, pistons, and valves from premature wear, corrosion, and damage.

In addition to filtering air for the engine, many modern vehicles are equipped with cabin air filters that remove dust, pollen, odours, and other airborne contaminants from the air entering the passenger compartment. This helps create a cleaner and healthier environment for drivers and passengers.

Clean air filters also contribute to improved fuel efficiency as they ensure the engine receives clean air for combustion. Efficient fuel burning requires less fuel to produce the same amount of power, resulting in better mileage.

Lastly, air filters play a role in controlling vehicle emissions, promoting efficient combustion. Clean air allows the engine to burn fuel more completely, resulting in lower emissions of harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons, which is essential for reducing environmental impact and ensuring air quality.

Signs of faulty air filters

Faulty air filters can lead to various symptoms and signs that indicate the need for inspection or replacement. Recognising these signs can help you address the issue promptly and prevent further damage to your vehicle’s engine.

Swaib says some signs such as reduced power, sluggish acceleration, black smoke from the exhaust, illumination of the check engine light on the dashboard, decreased fuel efficiency, and increased fuel consumption arise due to a clogged or dirty air filter, indicating the need for replacement.

In more severe cases, a severely clogged air filter can cause engine misfires or stalls, especially at idle or low speeds, indicating an immediate need for air filter replacement to avoid harm to the vehicle and occupants.

If you hear unusual sounds such as wheezing, whistling, or sucking noises, especially during acceleration, this is a sign of restricted airflow into the engine and a fault in the air filter.

When to change

Car air filters should be checked and replaced regularly as part of routine maintenance to ensure they continue to work effectively. The replacement interval depends on factors such as driving conditions, environment, and the type of filter used.

Car air filters typically last around 12,000 to 15,000 miles or up to a year, but they may need to be replaced earlier under certain conditions. For example, if you frequently drive on dusty roads, it is smart to check the air filter for debris regularly.

While the general guideline is to inspect the filter during regular service intervals and replace it if it looks dirty or clogged, it is important to note that some air filters are designed to be reusable and can be cleaned and reinstalled after reaching the end of their service life, while others are disposable and must be entirely replaced.

‘‘When replacing air filters, car owners should use durable filters that match their vehicle’s specifications and specific needs, advises Swaib.

What happens when you do not change your car’s air filter?

• Engine air filter: When your engine air filter is clogged, it will restrict the airflow to your engine. This can lead to poor fuel economy, vehicle performance issues, and (in worst-case scenarios) severe engine damage. Because of the poor fuel economy, clogged air filters can also cause you to fail your NC emissions inspection.

• Cabin air filter: Similarly, when your cabin air filter is clogged, it will restrict airflow to your car’s heating and cooling system, creating a great deal of stress. Clogged cabin air filters can lead to broken car air conditioners and heaters.