Speed limit dispute leaves crash victims in limbo

When road accidents occur in Uganda, the first responders are often residents who, while attempting to rescue the victims, also engage in criminal behaviour. Many times, before the police arrive at the scene, these individuals steal valuables from the victims. Only after the looting do they proceed with providing first aid or notifying relatives, which is often a long-distance call from far-flung areas. Richard Baguma, a lawyer and member of the Civil Society Coalition on transport, says this behaviour is largely due to the general ignorance about how to properly handle an accident scene. "Are people trained to administer first aid? Do they know how to evacuate victims? Where are the emergency centres? Can health centres perform basic surgeries such as stitching wounds?" he asks, highlighting the lack of preparedness.

Chaos at accident scenes

Baguma points out that in an ideal situation, drivers involved in accidents should exchange contact details with their insurers. This exchange allows loss assessors and adjustors to begin their work on compensation. However, more often than not, drivers flee the scene, fearing arrest, and are typically unaware of their insurers' contact details. This only adds to the confusion. The purpose of these initial activities is to assess the damage, determine the cause of the accident, and identify who will be responsible for compensating the victims. For example, in cases where a bus carrying many passengers experiences a mechanical fault, the bus owner or the insurance company, depending on their financial capability, should be held responsible for compensating the victims. If they are unable to pay, it should fall on the government through a dedicated Road Safety Fund.

A new speed limit regulation

On February 14, 2025, the Ministry of Works and Transport gazetted the Traffic and Road Safety Prescription of Speed Limits Regulations, replacing the 2004 version. This revision was part of an effort to address the challenges of road safety and is aimed at reducing road traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 25 percent by 2025/6. Albert Collins Mukiibi, a senior partner at Mukiibi and Kyeyune Advocates and a senior lecturer at the Law Development Centre, points out a flaw in the new regulations; they undermine Uganda's decentralisation efforts. The Roads Act 2020 and the Local Government Act emphasise the involvement of local governments in road management. Mukiibi argues that road safety management should be a decentralised function, where local governments set speed limits based on local road conditions.

Decentralisation of safety

Despite local governments’ historical responsibility for road safety and infrastructure, the new regulations require them to seek approval from the Ministry of Works and Transport before setting speed limits on their roads. Mukiibi criticises this move, pointing out that local governments are best equipped to address speed-related crashes due to their knowledge of local conditions. Local governments have expressed frustration over the fact that they cannot adjust speed limits based on the unique needs of their districts. The Ugandan government subscribes to the Global Decade of Action, which aims to reduce road crashes by 50 percent by 2030. As part of this strategy, one of the key pillars is speed management, which requires granting local governments the authority to modify speed limits. However, the current regulations do not align with global best practices, as they restrict local governments’ ability to make decisions about speed limits.

The constitutional flaw

Richard Baguma also references the 1995 Constitution, which enshrines decentralisation. He argues that local governments have a constitutional right to manage their roads, which includes controlling speed limits. Baguma believes that the new speed limit regulations violate these constitutional rights by centralising decision-making in the hands of the Ministry of Works and Transport, which stymies local involvement. Richard Okuku, secretary general of the Uganda Local Governments Association (ULGA), agrees with Baguma, stating that the regulations undermine the principles of transparency, good governance, and decentralisation. Local governments are responsible for road safety and are tasked with monitoring and regulating speed limits on their roads, but the new regulations prevent them from exercising this power.

Kampala's success

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) serves as a model of best practice in Uganda. The KCCA has implemented speed management programmes, including a 30 km/h speed limit on sections of the Lugogo Bypass. The results have been significant; road crashes in Kampala reduced by 30 percent from 1,200 in 2018 to 840 in 2022. Pedestrian fatalities dropped by 50 percent, and crashes involving vulnerable road users decreased by 40 percent. KCCA's success in reducing road fatalities shows the potential of empowering local authorities to manage speed limits and enforce traffic regulations, setting an example for other districts across Uganda.

The struggles of local districts

Ibrahim Kitata Almalik, the LC5 Chairman of Lwengo District and chairman of ULGA for Central Uganda, explains that District Road Safety Committees work closely with local communities to identify areas for road construction and ensure that roads are safe. However, these committees lack the authority to enforce traffic regulations, leaving them powerless in ensuring road safety. Almalik laments the government’s failure to address road safety issues in local districts. Despite multiple written requests to the Ministry of Works and Transport to address road design flaws in Lwengo District, he has received no response. These poor road designs have contributed to a significant number of fatalities. "Road safety is a matter of life and death. How can the government direct us from the centre when it cannot even monitor these roads?" Almalik asks.

Push for autonomy

The lack of action from the Ministry of Works and Transport has fuelled frustration in local governments. Sheila Kangume, the coordinator of the Parliamentary Forum on Road Safety, admits that the district road safety committees are not addressing the issue of victim compensation. She acknowledges that the committees have been sidelined in key decision-making processes. Paul Kwamusi, a road safety consultant, emphasises that road safety management should be data-driven and localised. He argues that the current regulations do not meet global best practices, as they do not grant local governments the authority to modify speed limits. This, according to Kwamusi, puts Uganda’s road safety goals at risk.

A climbing lane (such as this one on Masaka Road) has three lanes; two for outgoing motorists and one for oncoming vehicles. Photo/Roland D. Nasasira

The need for localised solutions

The road safety situation in Uganda is deteriorating, with the country experiencing a 6.4 percent increase in road traffic crashes in 2024. Local governments, particularly in urban centres such as Kampala, have made significant strides in road safety management. However, the centralisation of decision-making is hindering further progress.

A call for legislative change During a meeting between the Minister of Works and Transport and the Uganda Local Governments Association on March 21, 2025, the local governments’ concerns were discussed.

Minister Gen Katumba Wamala acknowedged the issues but suggested that the Traffic and Road Safety Act may need to be amended to provide local governments with the powers they seek. Counsel Kyeyune, however, disagreed with this, arguing that the Roads Act already grants local governments the authority to manage roads and enforce speed limits.

Gen Katumba Wamala advised the Uganda Local Governments Association to lob- by Parliament to amend the laws to better support local authorities in road safety management. Despite this, the pressing is- sue of victim compensation remains largely unaddressed by the current regulatory framework.

KEY PROVISIONS

The Ministry of Works and Transport has introduced new regulations under the Traffic and Road Safety (Prescription of Speed Limits) Regulations, 2024, to enhance road safety, manage traffic more efficiently, and minimise accidents. Below are the key provisions and changes:

Urban areas, trading centres, and built-up zones

• Speed limit: 30 km/h for all vehicles, including passenger cars, motorcycles, public service vehicles, and goods vehicles.

• This change is intended to improve pedestrian safety and reduce accidents in areas with high foot traffic and congestion.

Highways passing through urban areas

• Speed limit: Vehicles can travel up to 50 km/h.

• Heavy goods vehicles and tractors: Restricted to 40 km/h. This aims to balance safety with the flow of traffic in urban areas while maintaining smoother movement for different types of vehicles.

Rural paved roads

• Passenger vehicles: Up to 90 km/h.

• Motorcycles and tricycles: Limited to 60 km/h.

• Public service vehicles, light goods vehicles, and omnibuses: Maximum speed of 80 km/h.

• Heavy goods vehicles: Restricted to 60 km/h.

• These changes ensure safer speeds on rural roads, depending on the type of vehicle. Gravel roads

• Due to the higher risk of accidents on gravel roads, the speed limit is significantly reduced, with most vehicles restricted to 60 km/h or below.

Expressways and dual carriageways

• Passenger vehicles and motorcycles: Allowed up to 100 km/h.

• Light and medium goods vehicles: Limited to 80 km/h.

• Heavy goods vehicles, tractors, and engineering plants: Stricter limits to prevent disruption of faster traffic.

Special speed zones

• In areas such as school zones, markets, hospitals, and business centres, a uniform speed limit of 30 km/h will apply to all vehicles. This is to protect pedestrians and reduce accident severity in these high-risk areas. The regulations aim to improve road safety, traffic flow, and pedestrian protection by implementing a structured speed limit system tailored to different road types and vehicle categories.