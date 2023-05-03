Staying safe while attending a rally

The 2023 Pearl of Africa rally will start at the weekend (May 5, 2023 to May 7, 2023) and will cover a total distance of 577km in Jinja City, eastern Uganda.

Since motor rallies involve speeding machines that are prone to error, it is usually challenging to organise a motorsport event that also ensures safety for those who are watching. Apart from error, rally cars also shape the opinion of other road users who are not necessarily competitive.

Reynolds Kibira-Kadok, the deputy president motorsport at the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) says a motorsport rally involves more than just organising an event for people to compete. It is also about being responsible to and for the public.

Community sensitisation

Preparation for a motorsport rally starts three months to the event. Residents and other spectators are sensitised on how to drive and even use the various roads where the event will take place. When rally cars are taken to selected areas, they are carefully monitored according to the obstacles of the stage they will run. Each rally car is inserted with a tracking device which is monitored at rally headquarters and is required to have an onboard camera to record what is happening.

“This is geared towards public safety. Throughout the different stages, we ensure that all spectators are at a safe distance at all times,” Kibira says.

The right speed?

During rally preparations, FMU writes to the Ministry of Works and Transport to request for a statutory instrument that allows lifting of speed limits for rally cars. The instrument is only signed by the Minister of works and transport to permit rally cars to be driven beyond the national speed limit (80km/hr and 100km/hr). The ministry then sends inspectors to the routes to be used to come up with a safety plan, which also includes how the stages appear and the road terrain.

It is important to note that a motorsport rally has two stage types; the competitive stage and the liaison stage. The liaison stage is the distance between one competitive stage to another. For example, in Jinja City, if you are to drive from one stage (Magamaga) to the next (Bujagali), you would have to use public roads.

“During this time, the rally car is subject to traffic regulations and the statutory instrument does not apply because the road is being used by the public. Driving beyond the set speed limits endangers lives and should, therefore, be avoided,” Kibira adds.

The safety plan also extends to the impact of rally vehicles on the public. For example, since Jinja City has several roads that connect Uganda to other countries such as Kenya, the ministry of works carries out an assessment to determine how the rally will impact other road users and develop a mitigation plan to prevent road crashes. The inspectors then write a report that is revised with FMU officials. When satisfactory, it goes to the minister of works and transport for endorsement. The minister then writes to the Ministry of Justice, which is the custodian of the law, to waive speed limits that are only limited to rally cars in competitive stages.

Traffic police deployment

The role of traffic police during a motorsport rally is to visit the liaison and competitive stages early and assess the roads to use. After assessment, traffic personnel are deployed accordingly, followed by issuing of safety guidelines to the general public using the main roads to ensure all road users are safe.

After engaging traffic police, Kibira says insurance companies are also brought on board to close the gaps in case of any eventualities. This is accompanied by a fleet of ambulances and rescue services for emergencies for the public, competitors and officials.

When rally starts

When the rally starts, all rally cars relay spectator safety information on the roads. In the safety caravan cars, we insert sirens, public address systems and warning lights to alert spectators to stay in safe places as rally cars are approaching.