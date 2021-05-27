Subaru XV: Not an accidental purchase

The Subaru is a car for people looking for specific needs from their rides. Apart from looking great, the car is famous for its speed.

In recent years Subarus have gained notoriety and achieved cult status as cars driven by speed lovers. They are kind of oddball cars and it is the kind of car you do not buy by accident. You might buy a Premio because it is just a car. If I see you driving a Subaru, I know it was more of a conscious decision. It is never the cheapest car in its segment, and they are all a bit different including but not limited to the Forester, Outback, Impreza, Legacy etc. Subarus are reliable, give your car the maintenance and love it deserves and it will last a very long time.

Finally, AWD (All Wheel Drive), while not a typical point of consideration for many Ugandan buyers, always has a tick beside it with virtually all Subarus. Enter the little known Subaru XV, for good reason, price, right now. The model years for the XV are 2012 to present with a second generation starting 2017.

Exterior

From the outside, the Subaru XV gets a unique grille and front and rear bumper design. The black plastic cladding around the wheel arches and lower panel edges is perhaps the most distinctive feature, along with the dramatic yet polarising 17-inch black/silver alloys (standard on all grades). The XV has a proper rough-and-ready look about it, giving it more character than the conventional hatchback. In my books scores top marks for a well-designed and proportioned compact crossover SUV.

Interior

Well for a start, the driving position is extremely good, with decent adjustment of both the seat and the steering wheel. Inside, you will find plenty of space for passengers, front and rear, as well as a number of cup holders and storage areas to put things. Boot space is on the smaller size compared to the competition. Soft-touch plastics are used across the dashboard, and most of the switches and dials have a high quality feel to them.

The seats feel firm and as with most imports from the Japan, the cloth materials on the seats are actually nice to the touch. The instrumentation looks modern with steering shifters when you elect to have the transmission in manual. While the handbrake is in the traditional position, I find it an unnecessary break in the clean interior look and feel.

Engine and handling

The Subaru XV shares its mechanical underpinnings with the Impreza, meaning it scores the same brand-new engine and transmission technology. Despite producing identical power and torque figures, the XV’s 148 horsepower 2.0-litre horizontally opposed Boxer engine is lighter and more efficient than the old model. It can be teamed with either a six-speed manual or auto continuously variable transmission (CVT), these options replace a rather industrial-feeling five-speed manual and a dated four-speed auto. The engine numbers in terms of power are not that impressive but shall get the job done, just don’t expect to be at par with your other Subaru cult friends. This inferior performance is particularly reflected in the quoted fuel consumption numbers of 14Kms to the litre. The XV is more geared towards those who need a rugged car, so they will appreciate the ground clearance and permanent 50/50 split of engine power between the front and rear wheels more than its cornering abilities. In fact, the XV is incredibly good off road.

Value

The Subaru XV is a clever used buy if you can get one at the right price. The problem is, many examples are quite expensive because of the 2011 starting model year for this generation. Because of this, the value for money is not yet at that sweet spot. That said, the Subaru XV is far more capable than most buyers will expect. The off road capability, great fuel consumption and resale value might just convince non Subaru fans to have a look, they may perhaps never look back. As the prices dip, this is a car you are going to see more of. If you want a stylish compact crossover type car that can do the business when the going gets tough, the XV should be on your list given its Subaru engineering credentials.

V60 specifications

Price: Shs40-Shs50m

Transmission: Manual/Auto

Chassis: SUV

Seats: 5/7

Wipers: Front and rear.

Other Equipment: Sunroof

Drivetrain: Four wheel drive

Gears: 4 Auto, 5 Manual

Fuel: Petrol/ Diesel