Suzuki Jimny: A dependable off-road car

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the first generation of the Suzuki Jimny was popular as a three-door car. In Uganda, it was famously used by the then power distributor Uganda Electricity Board (current day Umeme) painted in their signature red and white colours. At some point though, these cars could not be seen on the road any more. The few that remained were repainted white and used by business people, especially in downtown Kampala to hawk snacks such as chapattis, mandazi and samosa, among others.

Much as production continued through the first, second, third and fourth generations, they were not as popular as the first. The latest model of this car is the fifth generation five-door variant Suzuki Jimny, much as the three-door variant, which is the predecessor, is also in production. It has been an evolution because ideally, Suzuki Jimny production started in 1970. There were the Suzuki Gypsy and other Suzuki Jimny models that have been produced over time.

Interior

Because of its boxy design, the five-door variant comes with bigger and better legroom for the rear passengers and a better wheelbase, which also provides better sitting for the rear occupants. When seated at the rear, your knees do not touch the back of the driver and co-driver seats, and there will be space left between your head and the roof. It also features better enhancements.

For example, you will enjoy an improved infotainment system with a bigger multimedia touch screen compared to its predecessors which did not have a touch screen. What may have changed are the controls. The predecessors did not have cruise control but the fifth generation three and five-door variants have cruise control features. You also experience better overall usability compared to the previous models, which were ideally more rugged and built for off-roading.

The five-door variant has performance benefits for both off-road and city driving. Aesthetically, it is suitable for city driving since it is a compact car that can fit in small spaces. For off-roading, it is a complete 4WD. As I test-drove the car within the perimeter confines of CFAO Mobility in Namanve, the Authorised distributors of Suzuki in Uganda, I noticed that the car’s boxy dimensions give you good visibility of its surroundings.

Features

Whereas the engine sizes of the predecessors were 990cc, 1200cc, and 1300cc, the fifth generation has an engine size of 1500cc. The steering wheel is leather-padded to give you a firm grip as you drive and comes with cruise control buttons to allow you set and maintain certain speeds on the highway. However, this is only possible when the car is in motion (from 40km/hr and above), where you can get your foot off the pedal.

The left side of the steering wheel has buttons that control multimedia volume, which allows you set it in auxiliary, Bluetooth, cable or FM modes. Below the steering wheel are the hands-free controls.

When your phone is connected via Bluetooth, you do not have to hold it to answer a call. The caller’s name will show on the nine-inch smart screen, letting you choose whether to answer or ignore the call. You also have the voice command controls. You can also monitor fuel economy and average consumption from the smart screen.

“With its 1500cc petrol engine and a 40-litre fuel tank capacity, you can cover 16km on a litre of fuel for highway drives and 13km per litre for urban drives. It all comes down to your driving style and condition. If your average consumption is 13.5km per litre, you can achieve 540km, which is approximately Shs200,000 worth of fuel,” says Moses Oguzu, a Suzuki sales executive at CFAO Mobility.

During service, the Suzuki Jimny consumes four litres of oil. The cost of engine oil ranges from Shs80,000 for a four-litre jerrycan, which is approximately Shs20,000 per litre of oil. Some oil grades and types require you to do service after 7,000km while other grades and types allow service after covering 5,000km.

The oil type and grade used determines how often and when you do service. But on average, Oguzu says, normal service costs between Shs200,000 and Shs300,000 depending on what is to be done. He adds that for the first two years, a customer will enjoy free service from CFAO Mobility.

Performance

The Jimny is a car you can drive even on rugged roads upcountry due to its raised ground clearance. When you look at it from a front approach angle, you will appreciate that it can navigate any road terrain. You also have the 4WD system you can engage and disengage, depending on where you are driving.

Five-door versus three-door

While the five-door Jimny was manufactured in India but with production rights from Japan, the three-door is produced in Japan. Also, the five-door variant gives rear passengers better comfort because of a bigger wheelbase, compared to the three-door variant. You have more safety features such as a rearview camera and crash warning sensors in the five-door variant while the three-door variant lacks sensors and a rear view camera.

The five-door variant comes with a nine-inch touch infotainment screen, yet the three-door has a five-inch screen. While the five-door has six airbags, the three-door has only two front airbags. The front grill of the five-door has a chrome touch to it, giving you an executive feel, while the three-door has basic plastic.

Downside

While driving the two variants, one of the downsides of the Jimny is that being a light car, you cannot drive above certain speeds, as this comes with losing stability and eventually veering off the road.

Cost:

Moses Oguzu, a Suzuki sales executive, says a brand new Jimny five-door costs from Shs117m upwards, and comes with two years or 50,000km of complimentary service as well as three years or 100,000km warranty.