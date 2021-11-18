Suzuki Swift 2006 slow pick up

Paul Kaganzi

What you need to know:

  • Ordinarily, your engine should give you about 18-20kms per litre on the highway, with sensible driving. From your own account, your fuel consumption on a trip to Jinja was 4km per litre (cost of fuel 80,000 ÷ approx price per litre 4000 = 20 litres used. Distance to Jinja 80.9kms). 

Hello Paul, my car, a Suzuki Swift 2006  slowly picks up power while accelerating and overtaking, especially when going uphill. I have also noticed that its fuel consumption has increased. It consumes approximately Shs80,000 from Kampala to Jinja and back. What could be the problem? Brian 

