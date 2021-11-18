Suzuki Swift 2006 slow pick up

Hello Paul, my car, a Suzuki Swift 2006 slowly picks up power while accelerating and overtaking, especially when going uphill. I have also noticed that its fuel consumption has increased. It consumes approximately Shs80,000 from Kampala to Jinja and back. What could be the problem? Brian



Hello Brian, your Suzuki Swift seems to be experiencing reduced engine performance and fuel economy. Hesitation and slower acceleration may have a link to increased fuel consumption.

Ordinarily, your engine should give you about 18-20kms per litre on the highway, with sensible driving. From your own account, your fuel consumption on a trip to Jinja was 4km per litre (cost of fuel 80,000 ÷ approx price per litre 4000 = 20 litres used. Distance to Jinja 80.9kms).

Have the car inspected to confirm the service condition of its air cleaner, spark plugs and fuel filter. These components will affect the ignition system and reduce engine performance.

Also, examine the condition of fuel injectors. If they are dirty or faulty, they can deliver unregulated amounts of fuel which reduces engine power and fuel economy.

Faulty oxygen sensors are also notorious for increasing fuel consumption. They work with the engine management computer to monitor the exhaust emission and help regulate fuel efficiency.