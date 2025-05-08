Tesla Model Y: A glimpse into the future of driving

Previously, some of the American automobile brands that have graced Kampala’s roads for some time include the Dodge Ram Charger, Jeeps, Chevrolet, Hummer, Escalade, and the Lincoln Navigator. Arguably, the latest American automotive brand in Kampala is the Tesla Model Y. Aesthetically, when you look at the 2023 Tesla Model Y from the sides, you might mistake it for a Toyota Prius because of the similar shapes and the way the two vehicles were moulded at the rear.

Unlike remote-pressed car keys, when Mujib Tusuubira, a car dealer, handed me the keycard to access the Tesla, I fidgeted looking for a button to press until he informed me that accessing the Tesla is done by swiping the keycard on a specific spot on the driver’s door frame. The keycard is the same size and shape as an ATM card. That is how advanced car technology has evolved since 1885, when the first car was produced.

Interior

As if the amusement of the keycard was not enough, the interior of the Tesla is where the actual discovery begins. What first welcomed me was a 15-inch smart screen, almost the size of an A4 paper or a 15-inch iPad, placed centrally on the dashboard. The dashboard is not your usual extravagantly decorated control centre with dozens of buttons. Most, if not all, features in the Tesla are controlled and monitored on the smart screen, including your driving speed. The only manual controls are for the windows, located on the driver’s door, and the wiper switch behind the steering wheel. Window locks are also operated from the screen.

Functions controlled on the screen include opening the front bonnet, glovebox, folding and unfolding side mirrors, head and rear light controls, and the panoramic sunroof, among others. At first, I thought the sunroof was white and simply allowed a lot of natural light into the cabin. But the screen also lets you adjust its brightness. The sunroof stretches from one end of the car’s roof to the other, essentially forming the car’s entire roof. Below the smart screen are two wireless phone charging spots. The rest of the dashboard area is reserved for driver and co-driver legroom. The steering wheel has just two rotating knobs; one for infotainment volume and another for changing radio stations. Below the wireless charging points is a drawer-like shutter that conceals a deep storage space, with two cup holders next to it.

Space and driving range

In terms of carrying capacity, the Tesla’s rear cabin is designed for three passengers. For added comfort, the cushion of the middle seat can be pulled out to serve as either cup holders or an armrest. When I entered the car, the battery was at 96 percent, and the smart screen showed a remaining driving range of 400km, almost the distance between Kampala and Kasese District in western Uganda. During the test drive on the Entebbe Expressway from the Busega tollgate, I discovered that the Tesla moves from 0 to 100km/h in just five seconds. It also decelerates to 20km/h just as quickly when approaching traffic, depending on how hard you press the brake pedal. Because it is purely electric, the car delivers a silent and smooth drive.

Safety features

For safety, the smart screen displays multiple advanced features, including navigation, camera-based detection, automatic blind spot camera, side repeater camera that activates with turn signals, blind spot collision warning, speed limit mode, cabin overheat protection, and a security alarm, among others.

Classified as a mini-SUV, the Tesla Model Y is in the same category as the VW Tiguan, Toyota Corolla Cross, and Mercedes-Benz A180, to name a few. When fully charged, Tusuubira says, the Tesla can cover approximately 500km.

Maintenance benefits

Ben Mwine, a car enthusiast, says the fact that the Tesla Model Y is purely electric means it requires very little maintenance, since it has no engine, gearbox, or radiator, parts typically requiring oil and coolant. “They have few serviceable mechanical parts. Apart from the suspension and brakes, they are very reliable. They also have a lot of software that can be updated over time to give you more car features to interact with,” Mwine says.

Autopilot

The Tesla features autopilot or self-driving components, which allow it to automatically drive itself without the driver holding the steering wheel. However, this works only on roads with proper, visible markings. In Kampala, the Entebbe Expressway is the only road that is perfectly marked. To this effect, Mwine and Daniel Kazibwe, better known as Ragga Dee, a musician and car importer, agree that it is not safe to engage Tesla’s self-driving feature due to Uganda’s poor road infrastructure.

“There are some cars whose windows cannot be raised because of the effect of dust on their technology. Then, there is the Tesla with sensors that read traffic signs. These are cars meant for Europe, with world-class marked roads and respected road signs, where it is a culture among all road users to follow traffic regulations. In a city such as Kampala, where traffic police sometimes take over traffic flow, self-driving cars will cause crashes,” Kazibwe argues.

Limitations

That said, several energy companies have begun establishing charging infrastructure for electric cars. There are currently a few charging points in Kampala, including some on Acacia Avenue and others at a Total fuel station on Wampewo Avenue, among a few other locations. There are different types of chargers; fast chargers that take a short time and slower ones that require more time. Like with phone batteries, Mwine advises that once you connect the Tesla to power, allow it to charge to 100 percent rather than doing it haphazardly, as this can reduce the battery’s lifespan. The downside of the Tesla is that it does not support Apple CarPlay features and cannot be driven through flooded areas. If water comes into contact with the battery or any electrical components, it can lead to a complete system shutdown, an expensive problem to fix.

Price tag

Mujib Tusuubira, a car dealer, says the Tesla Model Y costs Shs260m, inclusive of taxes.

Caution

Tesla’s Autopilot and full self-driving systems are designed to assist drivers, not replace them. The company advises that drivers keep their hands on the steering wheel and remain vigilant, ready to take control when necessary.

Additionally, while the Model Y’s electric design reduces the need for traditional maintenance, it is crucial to ensure that sensors and cameras are clean and unobstructed to maintain optimal functionality of driver-assistance features.



