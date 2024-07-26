CFAO revs up the Ugandan market with the Land Cruiser Prado

In a landmark event at the Kyadondo Rugby Club, CFAO Mobility Uganda unveiled the latest addition to the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser family - the All-New Land Cruiser Prado "250 series". This latest addition to the Toyota Land Cruiser family is set to revolutionize the off-road driving experience with its unparalleled reliability, durability, and performance.

According to Edwin Muhumuza, Country Sales Manager at CFAO Mobility, "The All-New Land Cruiser Prado is a game-changer in the industry. Its innovative features, such as the Electric Power Steering system, and its formidable 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine, make it the ultimate off-road vehicle."

To celebrate the launch, CFAO Mobility Uganda is offering a limited-time promotion of 5 years complimentary service or 100,000km, backed by Toyota's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This move is expected to drive sales and increase market share for the company.

With a countrywide network of 9 Aftersales centers, CFAO Mobility Uganda is well-positioned to provide customers with peace of mind and access to genuine Toyota parts and professional vehicle maintenance.