CFAO revs up the Ugandan market with the Land Cruiser Prado
What you need to know:
According to Edwin Muhumuza, Country Sales Manager at CFAO Mobility, "The All-New Land Cruiser Prado is a game-changer in the industry. Its innovative features, such as the Electric Power Steering system, and its formidable 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine, make it the ultimate off-road vehicle."
In a landmark event at the Kyadondo Rugby Club, CFAO Mobility Uganda unveiled the latest addition to the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser family - the All-New Land Cruiser Prado "250 series". This latest addition to the Toyota Land Cruiser family is set to revolutionize the off-road driving experience with its unparalleled reliability, durability, and performance.
According to Edwin Muhumuza, Country Sales Manager at CFAO Mobility, "The All-New Land Cruiser Prado is a game-changer in the industry. Its innovative features, such as the Electric Power Steering system, and its formidable 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine, make it the ultimate off-road vehicle."
To celebrate the launch, CFAO Mobility Uganda is offering a limited-time promotion of 5 years complimentary service or 100,000km, backed by Toyota's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This move is expected to drive sales and increase market share for the company.
With a countrywide network of 9 Aftersales centers, CFAO Mobility Uganda is well-positioned to provide customers with peace of mind and access to genuine Toyota parts and professional vehicle maintenance.
The launch of the All-New Land Cruiser Prado is a testament to CFAO Mobility Uganda's dedication to bringing the latest and greatest vehicles to the Ugandan market. As the company continues to grow and expand its offerings, it's clear that CFAO Mobility Uganda is a force to be reckoned with in the automotive industry.