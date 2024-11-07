The A3 provides a sporty driving experience, and as speed increases, the car feels more stable and substantial, enhancing the overall driving experience

When comparing the 2016 Audi A3 Sportback TFSI 35 to the Mercedes Benz GLA 180, particularly in terms of interactive dashboard features, the Audi provides a more streamlined experience. Although it has fewer components to operate, the A3 includes essential features that enhance the driving experience, such as Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free phone use and steering wheel controls for infotainment volume adjustment.

In terms of interior space, the Audi A3 stands out with generous legroom for both the driver and passengers. The seats are upholstered in durable leather, designed to withstand temperature fluctuations and reduce the risk of cracking, especially when parked in the sun.

Aesthetically, the Audi A3 boasts an aerodynamic front design that facilitates smooth airflow at high speeds, with a top speed of up to 260 km/hr. Equipped with a 1500cc turbocharged petrol engine, the A3 delivers the performance typical of many German cars, especially in terms of acceleration.

During a test drive on the Northern Bypass in Kampala, the car demonstrated impressive acceleration from a complete stop at the Kisaasi junction to 100 km/hr in just eight seconds. This rapid response is not solely due to aggressive acceleration; the A3 provides a sporty driving experience, and as speed increases, the car feels more stable and substantial, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Safety features

The Audi A3 is equipped with advanced safety features designed to enhance stability and protect occupants. One key feature is its lane departure warning system. If you unintentionally drift out of your lane, perhaps due to distraction, the system alerts you with an audible warning, prompting you to steer back and stay safely on course.

Additionally, the A3 includes an automatic emergency braking system, which activates the brakes if a collision with another vehicle, object, or pedestrian is imminent. This feature helps prevent or reduce the severity of potential accidents.

For occupant protection, the Audi A3 is outfitted with front, side and curtain airbags to shield passengers from impact in the event of a crash. Moreover, multiple front and rear sensors assist with parking and reversing, providing alerts for obstacles and enhancing manoeuvrability in tight spaces.

The Audi A3 boasts an aerodynamic front design that facilitates smooth airflow at high speeds, with a top speed of up to 260 km/hr. PHOTO/ROLAND D. NASASIRA

Maintenance

To keep an Audi A3 in top mechanical condition and extend its road life, regular servicing is essential, ideally every 10,000 kilometres. However, this interval can depend on the quality of oil and fuel used. Some premium oil brands are designed for higher mileage, allowing for slightly longer intervals between services.

Sharif Takiwereza, a German car specialist at Mujibexotics.com, says it is crucial to avoid mixing different oil types or brands in the Audi A3.

"The Audi A3’s small but high-performance engine responds best when you stick to one oil type and service the car on time," he advises, warning that switching oil types can have long-term effects on the engine and other components.

The A3 also features adaptive headlights, which improve safety for night driving by automatically adjusting their direction and range based on driving speed and steering angle. This feature enhances visibility, helping drivers better anticipate road conditions.

For optimal performance, high-octane fuel from reliable fuel stations is recommended, which ensures cleaner combustion and engine efficiency. In urban traffic, the Audi A3 typically achieves around 8 kilometres per litre, while on highways, it can reach up to 14 kilometres per litre.

Keyless entry

Additionally, the Audi A3 offers convenient keyless entry and engine start, so you do not have to be physically in the driver’s seat to start the car. However, it is recommended to let the engine idle for about five to 10 minutes before driving, allowing oil and fuel to circulate through the system and ensure smoother operation.

The A3's engine features Audi’s TFSI (Turbo Fuel Stratified Injection) technology. As explained on audihoffmanestates.com, TFSI combines direct fuel injection with turbocharging, and in some cases, supercharging. In a TFSI engine, fuel is injected directly into the combustion chamber rather than through an intake manifold. This enables the car's computer to inject only the amount of fuel needed at the right time, improving efficiency by up to 15 percent.

Downsides

While the Audi A3 boasts impressive performance, it is primarily designed for urban driving. Although it can navigate Kampala’s rough roads, it is not suited for unpaved village roads. Its low ground clearance makes it vulnerable to damage; driving on marrum roads with gullies and ditches could lead to harm to the front and rear bumpers, as well as other components. For optimal performance, it is best to stick to well-maintained, tarmacked surfaces.

Engine specs

Cylinders: L3

Displacement: 999 cm3

Power: 85.3 KW @ 5000- 5500 RPM 116 HP @ 5000-5500 RPM 114 BHP @ 5000-5500 RPM

Torque: 148 lb-ft @ 2000- 3500 RPM 200 Nm @ 2000-3500 RPM Fuel System: Turbo charged Direct Injection