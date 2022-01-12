The Auris is fast and easy to maintain

The Toyota Auris is a good car to think about buying because it is reliable, cheap to run and practical./PHOTO/autoexpress.co.uk

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

For these motorists, although the Toyota Auris is small, it has a spacious interior, it is stable on the road and fast. These owners also love the car for its friendly fuel consumption, writes Roland D. Nasasira

Edward Baguma

