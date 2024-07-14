The Auto Show Kampala unites car enthusiasts and industry experts

The third edition of the Auto Show Kampala brought an exhilarating mix of cars, bikes, and vibrant atmosphere to the Kololo Independence Grounds. The two-day event, held on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, 2024, lived up to its promise of being bigger and better than ever.

Auto Show Kampala, an annual automotive event, unites the automotive ecosystem, serving as a dynamic hub for nationwide market players, decision-makers, and passionate car enthusiasts. The event provides a premier platform for companies to unveil their latest innovations and engage with a discerning audience.

The show featured a stunning display of vehicles and bikes in Uganda, ranging from vintage classics to modern luxury rides. Participants showcased a variety of old, rare, and new cars, captivating the audience with their impressive collections. Among the exhibitors, Plascon took the opportunity to highlight its automotive paints. On display was the 2-component Acrylic Enamel used for refinishing automotive vehicles and the fast-dry nitrocellulose paint, a fast air-drying Cellulose Lacquer developed for automotive refinishing and treated indoor furniture.

Adrian Kayongo, the Manager at Kansai Plascon, expressed excitement about participating in the auto show for the second time. “We are thrilled to be here again. Many people are surprised to learn that we not only make paint for buildings but also for cars and furniture. Our involvement in the show is to showcase exactly that,” he said.

Kayongo emphasized the importance of interacting with car enthusiasts and understanding their needs. He highlighted the show as an opportunity to educate Ugandans about the difference between genuine and counterfeit car paint. “Every product on the market has both fake and genuine versions, and automotive paint is no exception. We are demonstrating the procedures for spraying or refurbishing vehicles to show that using the right paint can make your car look as good as the manufacturer intended or as you prefer it to be,” he added.

The Auto Show Kampala also featured exciting stunts and car challenges, including TT Gymkhana, drifting, motorsport, and reverse parking challenges. Car enthusiasts had the chance to showcase their skills, and the rarest and most exquisite rides in town were on display for all to admire.