The Avensis has a small but powerful engine

To the untrained eye, the Toyota Avensis might come off as Toyota Premio from the front. Coming in engine variations of 1800cc, 2000cc and 2400cc capacities, one of the likeable features about the Avensis is its big trunk, writes Roland D. Nasasira

Joel Bwambale

I have had the Toyota Avensis for two years. One of the things I like about it is its big trunk. For the few times I have driven to Kasese, I have returned home with unimaginable loads of food stuff for my family.

Unlike other cars such as the Toyota Premio, the trunk of an Avensis can comfortably carry six average-sized bunches of bananas. I have driven saloon cars that have big bonnets covering big engines but with small luggage trunks but it is the opposite with the Avensis.

It gives it a trunk load advantage over such cars.

Apart from the trunk, the front seats have enough legroom for the driver and co-driver. You can drive from Kampala to Gulu without need to make a stopover to stretch because of fatigue.

On the road, the Avensis is economical when it comes to fuel consumption.

With its 2000cc engine capacity, it can give you approximately 14 kilometres using one litre of fuel on a highway and approximately seven to 10km when driving in urban traffic.

When you fill its tank of 60 litres, it will take you as far as Kabale, about 410 kilometres from Kampala, without topping up.

Samuel Katumba

I find the Toyota Avensis more stable on the road at high speeds compared to the other saloon cars such as the Spacio and Premio. Even when negotiating corners at high speeds, you will not feel as though the car is bending.

The fact that it also has strong shock absorbers and soft cushions that give you more driving comfort makes you feel in total control of the car.

I live in Bweyogerere, about 10 kilometres from the city centre and I spend about Shs120,000 on fuel in a week driving to the city centre. When I leave home early and I do not encounter jam, the weekly fuel cost reduces to Shs90,000 or Shs100,000.

The downside of the Avensis is that its performance changes when you refuel with poor quality or adulterated fuel.

It is suitable to use high octane quality fuel from trusted stations as opposed to those that sell fuel cheaply. The engine once stalled as I travelled upcountry and I had to get a car carrier to transport the car back to Kampala.

Like fuel consumption, the cost of service and maintenance is minimal. For instance, I spend approximately Shs250,000 every time I go to the garage after covering more 5,000km mileage from that indicated on the dashboard.

Do not forget to replace the engine oil because any delays driving past the recommended service mileage changes its engine performance and sounds.

Joel Agaba

The Avensis has a small but powerful engine, especially when it comes to off-road performance.

My particular model runs on a 1800cc engine. It rained heavily as I returned from upcountry and the road almost became impassable.

Had it not been for the powerful engine, I would not have made it out of the slippery murram road. I balanced engine power with the accelerator and I was able to steer smoothly through the mud.

On the highway, the Avensis picks up speed faster than some saloon cars.

If you are in a tight spot and you want to overtake, it picks up speed from zero to the 100km/hour mark in less than a minute. This, however, has no big impact on fuel economy because it consumes less at high speeds and yet performs well.

With maintenance, I spend approximately Shs200,000. This will cater for brake pads, engine oil and air filter.

Like most Toyota brands, the spare parts of the Avensis are locally available at most dealer shops. I get mine from downtown Kisekka Market, Katwe or Ndeeba. One of the downsides of the Avensis is that its ground clearance is lower than that of a Toyota Premio, especially when you are driving with low profile tyres.

So, if you want to avoid damaging parts underneath the car, you have to drive cautiously when you approach humps or potholed roads.