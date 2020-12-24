The cars you bought in 2020

By Roland D. Nasasira More by this Author

There is no doubt that car acquisition in 2020 dropped because of the many uncertainties caused by Covid-19. People’s priorities changed since many were not sure of the next day. Nevertheless, there were those who still went out to buy their dream car and these were among those sought after.



Subaru Forester and Outback

Subaru motorists sometimes draw criticism for not-so-admirable- discipline on the road. However, according to Saeed Bilal, a car sales manager, the Subaru Forester and the Subaru Outback have been some of the popular cars of 2020. The Forester and Outback cost Shs32m and Shs30m to Shs32m respectively.

“A number of people, especially young corporates and young adults have bought the Subaru Forester and the Outback because they have a relatively low fuel consumption rate and manageable engine sizes of 2000cc and 2500cc respectively. Their spare parts can also be sourced locally. The fact that these cars have sporty engines is another reason motorists have yearned for them,” Bilal opines.

Peter Amadi, a Subaru mechanic, says the Subaru Forester and Outback are liked by a number of people because they are fast performing cars. Amadi says the Subaru Forester is a car that is loved by the young and old because of its sporty engine, coupled with the fact that it can be serviced and maintained without having to break the bank.

Toyota Fielder

The Toyota Wish could have been the favourite station wagon of 2019; but according to car enthusiasts such as Wilfred Businge, the Toyota Fielder overtook the Wish in 2020.

Motorists who liked the Toyota Wish because it was a family car with capacity to carry seven passengers, are now going for the Toyota Fielder. Unlike the Wish, the Toyota Fielder has a low fuel consumption rate and a smaller engine of 1500cc and this has attracted a number of motorists.

With such an engine size, the Fielder is capable of giving you between 12 to 17 kilometres using one litre of fuel.

According to Bilal, the Fielder does not only have raised ground clearance that makes it an on and off-road station wagon, but its spare parts are available locally.

RAV4 and Vanguard

The Toyota RAV4 and the Toyota Vanguard 2008 models have the same shape that it is easy to mistake a RAV4 for a Vanguard and vice versa.

Both cars have almost the same ground clearance but according to Fred Kabogoza, a car dealer, what has endeared motorists to the Toyota Vanguard is the fact that it is a seven seater mini sport utility vehicle, making it a family car. The two cars run on 2400cc engine sizes.

Toyota Harrier

The Toyota Harrier 2008 model is one that has been popular on Uganda’s roads this year. For instance, Davis Mugume acquired one in February after test driving a friend’s and liked its 4WD feature that allows you to drive through the roughest of upcountry roads.

A mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Toyota Harrier runs on a 2400cc engine size and can, according to Mugume, give you approximately eight to 12 kilometres using one litre of fuel on a highway depending on how heavy or light your acceleration foot is.

“When travelling upcountry and I have luggage to carry, I adjust the rear seats to create more space. It is a raised car that will not rub against the road surface. Its service and maintenance will not cost more than Shs350,000 if you do it on time and regularly,” Mugume says, adding that it gives you the feel and comfort of an SUV, much as it is not one.



Toyota Passo

Anita Asiimwe, a businesswoman, recently bought a Toyota Passo, which she loves for its smaller engine size of 1000cc. With this engine, Asiimwe says Shs50,000 is enough for fuel in a week if she drives from her home in Bukoto to the city centre to work. According to Bilal, the Toyota Passo is one of the most economical cars when it comes to fuel consumption.

