The Dodge Ram is spacious, comfortable

For many years, Americans have been known for producing long and wide pickup trucks, which we locally refer to as double cabins, in several brands. These pickup truck brands include Chevrolet, Cadillac Escalade, and some versions of the militaristic pickup trucks known as Hummer or Humvees, among others. Added to this list is the masculine Dodge Ram.

For instance, when I interacted with the Dodge Ram 2023 model pickup truck before doing a test drive, one of the quickly noticeable exterior features was its length. It can only be compared to that of the Tundra. When you open any door, because of its raised ground clearance and height, an equally long side step that stretches from the driver’s to the passenger doors will emerge from underneath to allow you enter the car easily.

At the rear, the Dodge has several storage facilities that can be opened from any side of the truck. The lower end of the front and rear bumpers are each fitted with four evenly distributed sensors that will make a sound from the interior when reversing to warn you from ramming into other road users or objects. If you enjoy engine output, the rear is also built with two average-sized mufflers to give you the engine sound of a rally car.

Interior

The big and large exterior size of the Dodge is also manifested in the spacious interior. Much as the rear seats were designed to accommodate three passengers, they can comfortably take on four passengers and each will have enough legroom, even for long distances.



On the dashboard, the 2023-manufactured masculine pickup truck is designed with features you can easily interact with. First, the gear lever is not your usual stick format between the driver and co-driver’s seats. It is instead a softly and gently turned knob slightly below the push-to-start button. Where the gear lever is normally positioned in ordinary cars are two cup holders.

Its smart screen that aligns with the steering wheel also has easily understandable features such as navigation and media controls. In terms of technology, the screen also has a provision for updating your software by connecting to any local wireless fidelity (WiFi) network.

The Dodge Ram is a modern pick-up truck with the most modern features such as Bluetooth, wireless charging, Apple Carplay, and Type C charging ports, among others.

Performance

Under the bonnet, the Dodge is built with a 5700cc automatic transmission petrol engine that comes with 395 horsepower and a speedometer of up to 200km/hr. My test drive started at Mighty Rides showroom on Lugogo bypass to Bukoto, Ntinda, Kiwatule and Naalya junction on the Northern Bypass to Busega roundabout and back to Lugogo Bypass using the same route.

The rate at which the Dodge picked up speed from zero to 100km/hr in just six seconds between the Naalya and Kyebando junctions requires maximum attention, uninterrupted and non-distracted driving. It is a testament that the bigger the engine, the more power it produces.

The ground clearance of the Dodge is not debatable that it is a pickup truck you can easily drive in any remote village in Uganda. Its 4X4 wheel system also comes in handy for better off-road performance. At full capacity, the fuel tank carries approximately 100 litres.

Safety features

The rate of speed pick-up goes hand in hand with efficiency during braking. As I approached the busier Kalerwe junction, I was able to slow down to 30km/hr from 120/km/hr in approximately 10 seconds. It has sensors all around the car to give you real-time feeds on what is close, including reckless motorcyclists and pedestrians.

When reversing, the length of the car may not allow you to determine how close or far the objects or other road users at the rear are. This is where sensors come in. When you are about to knock any objects at the front or rear, the smart screen will draw red lines beyond which you are not supposed to drive. It will continue warning you to either brake or steer to a safer place. Still when reversing, the smart screen gives you a combined image of the car’s rear, sides and front.

It is equally a long car, something that can be challenging especially if you have been driving short cars. The Dodge has blind spot mirrors that warn you not to overtake in unsafe places and Distronic features where the car brakes automatically if you’re about to knock anything on the road.

Service and maintenance

When it comes to issues of service and maintenance, Derrick Mubiru, a car dealer at Mighty Rides in Lugogo, Kampala, recommends servicing after every 5,000km intervals at trusted dealerships because the mechanics may not be up to date with the Dodge technology. Secondly, there is the aspect of spare parts. The only dealership that services Dodge brands is Spear Motors Limited.

“Being a pick-up truck, it is a workhorse you must service on time. This is not only because of the poor condition of Kampala’s roads but also the substandard quality of fuel, a lot of which is normally adulterated. You also have to use quality lubricants, which will give you longer mileage,” Mubiru advises.

Cost

Mubiru says the Dodge Ram 2023 model costs Shs450m, including taxes.