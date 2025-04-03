The fuel-efficient Mini Cooper

Mini Coopers are known for their compact design and sporty appeal. But the 2019 Mini Cooper Countryman stands out from its predecessors with a slightly bigger frame, making it more practical for Ugandan roads. Unlike most Mini Coopers that ride on 15-inch wheels, the Countryman comes with 17-inch alloy wheels. This means better ground clearance, and if you swap out the rims and tyres, you can comfortably navigate Kampala’s rough roads without worrying about scraping the undercarriage.

Sleek features

The Countryman is not just about performance; it also scores high in aesthetics. The panoramic sunroof lets in natural light, making the interior feel airy. The front and rear LED headlights ensure better visibility at night, making it easier for both you and other road users to see clearly. LED lights also offer superior coverage for night-time driving, reducing the risk of accidents.

Interior comfort

Once inside, you will notice the cloth-coated seats, which feel comfortable but come with a downside; they attract dust and stains, especially in Kampala’s dusty conditions. If you frequently have passengers, especially children, consider investing in leather seat covers. Abubaker Kasozi, a car accessories dealer at Kisekka Market, says high-quality leather seat covers cost between Shs500,000 and Shs1.5m, depending on the material and where you purchase them. Leather covers are easier to clean and last longer.

Technology

The 6.5-inch smart screen is a highlight of the dashboard, featuring ambient lighting that enhances the car’s modern feel. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay, and the premium Harman Kardon sound system delivers excellent audio without needing extra speakers. Another standout feature is the keyless entry system. As long as you have the key fob in your pocket, the car unlocks automatically when you approach, no need to press any buttons. Reversing in Kampala’s tight parking spaces is no longer a headache. The Mini Cooper Countryman comes with a rear-view camera and parking sensors. The smart screen displays green and red guiding lines; cross into the red, and you risk bumping into an object.

Sporty cockpit

Inside, the Mini Cooper seats five passengers comfortably. The dashboard features an analog speedometer and an aircraft-style cockpit with toggle switches. These control various functions, including selecting drive modes, starting the engine, and adjusting traction control. The three driving modes; Green, Mid, and Sport, allow you to choose the best setting for your needs. Green mode prioritises fuel efficiency, Mid mode balances efficiency and performance, while Sport mode tightens the steering and enhances responsiveness for a more dynamic driving experience.

Maintenance

Just like any other car, regular maintenance is key. Every 5,000 km (or every four to six months), you will need to replace engine oil, spark plugs, transmission fluid, and inspect the brake system. Given Kampala’s dusty roads, frequent air filter replacements are also essential. Cabin air filters should be changed at least once a year. Ronnie William Kyazze, a Land Rover enthusiast, explains that these filters keep the air inside the car fresh by removing dust, pollen, and pollutants such as exhaust fumes.

Performance

Under the hood, the 2019 Mini Cooper Countryman runs on a 1500cc turbocharged petrol engine with all-wheel drive (AWD). For optimal performance, it is best to use high-octane fuel, quality lubricants, and original spare parts. Mechanic Jimmy Ssebadduka warns against using non-genuine spare parts: “If you cannot find the right parts in Kampala, import them. Swapping with random parts from other brands can cause more damage than expected.” Fuel efficiency varies depending on driving style and mode. In city traffic, the Mini Cooper gives approximately 10-12 km per litre, while highway driving can stretch to 18 km per litre. Quality fuel also plays a role in determining how far you can go on a full tank.

Verdict

A minor service, covering oil change, filter replacements, and general check-up, costs around Shs300,000. However, prices may vary depending on the garage and the extent of maintenance needed. If you are looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient, and tech-packed car that can handle Kampala’s roads, the 2019 Mini Cooper Countryman is a solid choice. While it may require careful maintenance and genuine spare parts, its features and driving experience make it worth considering.