The Fuga is made for comfort and speed

The Nissan Fuga is, considered by many, a luxurious car. For a mid-size Sedan whose production commenced in 2004, the Nissan Fuga combines both luxury and speed. It comes in three engine variations of 2500cc, 3500cc and 4500cc, writes Roland D. Nasasira

Sharon Kasoma

I have driven the Nissan Fuga since December 2018. Before that, I owned a Toyota RAV4 and an Ipsum but the Nissan Fuga beats the two when it comes to comfort. It has ample interior space especially the legroom for the driver and co-driver. There is less leg room for the passengers compared to the driver’s.

I like that you can adjust the driver’s seat to the required height to get a comfortable driving posture.

Apart from shock absorbers and the brakes, I have not carried out any costly maintenance. The shock absorbers cost me Shs400,000, and I spend about Shs130,000 each time I go to the garage. This caters for engine oil as well as oil and air filters. I go to the garage when I have something to be fixed.

I refuel twice a week depending on my movements. I live in Bweyogerere, about 10 kilometres away from Kampala and there are times when there is a lot of traffic jam along Jinja Road. On average, 20 litres of fuel will take me for four days. If I were to exchange the Fuga for any other car, it would have to be a Volkswagen Touareg because it has more ground clearance than a Fuga.

If I compare the Fuga and the RAV4 I previously drove, the latter is basic compared to the Fuga. The steering wheel of the Fuga can be adjusted to suit your driving posture when you start the engine and this is a feature the RAV4 does not have.

The Nissan Fuga is a front wheel drive and five seater-car with a huge trunk to allow for more luggage when you travel upcountry. It is not suitable to drive on rough roads.

Muhammed Tamale

I have driven the Nissan Fuga for three years now. It is a luxury sedan that was manufactured with a sporty feel. If you want luxury, it will give it to you and if you want speed, it will also respond accordingly even when it has a maximum speed limit of 180km/hour.

I have driven it from Mityana to Kampala, a distance of about 60 kilometres as well as from Mpigi to Kampala which is 38 kilometres and I can bet it is faster than some Subarus. One time a motorist in a Toyota Hilux and about six others in Subarus overtook me and I thought they were in a race. When the Hilux overtook the Subarus, I also overtook and it was amazing how fast a Fuga can be. You do not feel the speed when driving but it will respond accordingly when you need speed in spots where it is safe and are allowed to overtake without breaking the traffic laws.

It runs on a 2500cc engine but its consumption is similar to that of a 2000cc or 1800cc engine car. For instance, I spend Shs15, 000 from Nalumunye to work, 11 kilometres away and back home without topping up. It is like I am driving a Toyota Premio.

I carry out service once a year and I spend close to Shs700, 000. It depends on what needs to be serviced. It uses six litres of engine oil and it costs me Shs300, 000 and the air cleaner costs Shs120, 000. I have never replaced the plugs because they are still in good condition every time I service the car. If there are a number of things to replace, service could go up to Shs1m.

Most motorists and car enthusiasts have phobia for the Nissan Fuga because of the public perception that it is high maintenance and consumes a lot of fuel but it surprisingly doesn’t break down all the time. By the time it does, it would mean there were earlier signs pointing to service you ignored. I have replaced the front shock absorbers and it cost me Shs400, 000 for a used pair. It is the most expensive spare part I have replaced since I acquired the car.

I get spare parts from Kisekka Market and the other lubricants can be got from trusted fuel stations.

Richard Taremwa

The Nissan Fuga is one of the fastest Japan-made sedans I have driven. In terms of picking up speed, it can be compared to the Mercedes Benz. The difference could be in braking efficiency. Its weight gives it an added driving advantage especially with stability on the road. It is one of the very few Japan brands you can negotiate a corner at 80km/hour or 100km/hour and you will not feel the bend from the driver’s seat.

Its fuel consumption is unbelievably friendly even when it tends to scare people from buying it because of the 2500cc engine capacity. For instance, I use approximately Shs200, 000 on fuel from Kampala to Mbarara.

If you are the kind who likes music, its speakers are well amplified that you don’t need to supplement the music system with any other speakers. They are also well distributed throughout the car at all doors.

When driving on a slippery marrum road, it engages gears accordingly, to match the road condition so that you have enough traction force without much effect on fuel consumption.

The only downside with the car is that it has a somewhat low ground clearance that affects drivability in potholed roads outside city suburbs. Because of this factor, the car somehow tends to dictate how and where you drive it if you are to avoid damaging parts underneath the car that may rub against road surfaces.

Specifications

Brand: Nissan

Model: Fuga

Maximum power: 210 - 333ps

Fuel Consumption: 8 - 11km/L

Drive Type: AWD/FR

Engine Capacity: 2,495 - 4,494cc

Number of Seats: 5