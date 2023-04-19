The GLE Coupe’ is an all-terrain SUV

After the Mercedes Benz G-Class or the G-Wagon, locally known as the cross country andmany other different Mercedes Benz ML models, the GLE Coupe’ is the other German made sport utility vehicle (SUV) to hit Ugandan roads. Some of the physical features that distinguish the GLE Coupe’ from the G-Wagon is that it does not have brick-like edges with which the G-Wagon has been identified by since its production.

A look at the dashboard of the GLE 4Matic 2016 model shows that it has so far covered 9,759km, shy of 241km to hit the 10,000km mark, meaning it is still relatively new, by Ugandan standards. In Mercedes brands, 4Matic means the car has 4x4 wheel drive performance features and has capability to drive through marrum or some sections of Kampala City’s potholed roads.

Specifications and features

Powered by a 3000cc petrol V6 engine, the GLE Coupe’ has a number of features. These include keyless access and keyless start and stop function, intelligent headlights and daytime running lights (DRL), adaptive stop light flashing, mist sensor, blind spot-assistance, active parking assistance, forward collision warning with active brake control and surround view system, among other features.

Because of its raised ground clearance, the Coupe’ blends with and is compatible to Ugandan and African roads and weather conditions. It equally has a number of safety features such as the lane assist feature that keeps you in one lane in case you drive while dozing or when tired.

When you accidentally go out of your lane, the steering wheel shakes your arms to get you back in line. The brake assist component also comes in handy to brake automatically when you’re absent minded and about to ram into another car or object.

For entertainment, navigation and road crash prevention while driving, the Coupe’ has mobile phone integration that allows you use Google maps but also control your phone using the car’s 10-inch smart screen that is strategically located in the middle of the dashboard.

While the dashboard and the seats are all leather coated, making it easy to clean, the five seater SUV comes with all-round airbags for all occupants.

It has 21-inch rims, big enough to give you driving comfort. These can, however, be replaced depending on where you intend to be driving from.

Performance

According to Zepha Matovu, the sales manager at Spear Motors Limited, on the highway, one litre of fuel gives you approximately eight to 12km in this seven-speed automatic machine, depending on the weight of your acceleration foot. In urban traffic, mileage per litre ranges between six to eight kilometres.

“It comes with different driving modes such as sport, sport plus, comfort and sand. It has a system that monitors the speed at which you drive and will alert you when you are about to knock. It also has the blind spot feature to detect other road users such as motorcycles or anything when turning or joining another road,” Matovu explains.

Customising driving posture

In most cars, you adjust the driving seat by holding or turning a knob slightly below the driver’s seat. With the Coupe’, the buttons for adjusting your seat posture are on the driver’s door, just above the main switchboard. It saves the driving posture memory of up to three users, if you share your car. When you enter, if you have not customised the driving posture, you adjust the height of the driver’s seat, distance between your body and the steering wheel and your body inclination and save it as number, one, two or three. When you enter the car, you just press your driving posture number the car technologically memorised and it will adjust accordingly to suit your posture.

