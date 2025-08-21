The Haval H6 prioritises safety, comfort

When discussing countries renowned for manufacturing electrical appliances, China is often at the top of the list. While its vehicles have mainly catered to the European market, over the past three to five years, Chinese vehicles have gradually made their way into the Ugandan and broader African market. One of the Chinese-manufactured vehicles I had the opportunity to test-drive on August 16 was the 4WD Haval H6. Aesthetically, the Haval H6 has a coupe shape, placing it in the same category as the Mercedes-Benz Coupe, BMW X6, and certain models of the Toyota Harrier, among others.

Technology

When you use the remote-controlled key to unlock the Haval from the outside, the side mirrors automatically unfold. The Haval H6, which is also hybrid by design, starts with remarkable quietness; there is no ignition noise at all. The engine start button is located behind the steering wheel, positioned slightly lower than the typical start buttons found on the right side of the steering wheel. While driving, I discovered that if I attempted to operate the vehicle without fastening my seatbelt, the dashboard’s smart screen behind the steering wheel would prompt me to buckle up. The Haval will not move even an inch, no matter how hard you accelerate, until the seatbelt is fastened.

When I shifted into reverse, the 12.3-inch multi-touch infotainment screen displayed a 360-degree view of the car's surroundings. It also urged me to pay attention to my environment to avoid colliding with other vehicles or objects. This feature included visual cues with green, red, and yellow boundaries indicating areas where I should and should not drive, all aimed at enhancing driving safety.

Interior features

The interior of the Haval features a 2000cc turbo petrol engine, and the odometer currently shows a mileage of 9,484 km. The leather-coated steering wheel is comfortable to grip, while the dashboard, which resembles leather, is made of hard plastic, making it easy to clean. The dashboard is equipped with two smart screens: a smaller one behind the steering wheel that displays driving information such as speed, battery power, and fuel usage, and a larger screen that controls features such as air conditioning, radio, and other infotainment options. Additionally, there is a leather trim that runs from the co-driver’s side to the steering wheel, as well as a wireless charging port.

Instead of a traditional gear stick, the vehicle features a gear knob similar to a volume control. This knob allows you to select reverse, park, drive, or neutral modes and is located on the centre console between the driver’s and co-driver’s seats. To engage park mode, you simply press the letter "P" located in the centre of the knob rather than turning it. The handbrake is operated by a lever, similar to those used for raising or lowering car windows. You lift the button to engage the handbrake and push it down to disengage it. When engaged, a red circled "P" appears on the dashboard, and it disappears when disengaged.

Safety features

For safety, the middle console is equipped with an automatic hold button. By pressing this button while in traffic jam, you can take your foot off the brake pedal, and the car will remain still until you accelerate. The seats are made from a blend of cloth and leather, and every seat comes with a safety seatbelt. Additionally, the steering wheel features controls for your mobile phone and audio volume. The Haval H6 has been designed with a strong focus on safety and security. It is equipped with six airbags, an electronic stability system, traction control, cornering brake control, brake assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The vehicle also includes front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control with intelligent cruise, as well as intelligent cornering and traffic jam assist.

This feature helps you identify areas with heavy traffic congestion, while also providing geographical alternatives with less traffic to help you reach your destination. Furthermore, the Haval H6 includes pre-collision warning and automatic emergency braking systems for added safety. “When the vehicle’s front sensors detect that you may inadvertently collide with pedestrians or cyclists, it will automatically engage the brakes to prevent an accident.

Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with traffic sign recognition technology. If you are tired when you get behind the wheel, the car will display a driver fatigue alert message, indicating that it is unsafe to drive under such conditions,” explains Stephen Ddumba, the head of business at Double Q, which sells Haval H6 vehicles, among others. However, a major challenge for the traffic sign recognition system is Uganda’s poorly marked roads. This highlights the need for the government to improve road infrastructure to align with modern vehicle technology.

The Haval H6 is more than just another SUV on Uganda’s roads; it represents China’s growing influence in the global automobile industry. With its blend of modern safety technologies, hybrid efficiency, and luxurious comfort, it appeals to motorists looking for innovation at a relatively competitive price.