The hidden danger of worn-out wipers

Hello Paul, I have never cared much about my windscreen wipers until the rainy season started. Now they leave streaks and do not clear the water properly, making it hard to see. How often should wipers be replaced, and are there better types for heavy rains in Uganda? Can bad wipers cause accidents? David

Hello David, windscreen wipers play a crucial role in ensuring your road safety, especially during the current rainy season. When wiper blades are old or of poor quality, they can leave streaks or smears of water, dirt, or grime on your windscreen as they move across it. These streaks can reduce visibility while driving in the rain, increasing the risk of accidents. Wiper blades are rubber components attached to the wiper arms, and they help clean precipitation and debris from your windscreen through a backward and forward motion. It is essential to remember that wiper blades should be replaced every six to 12 months, depending on how often you use them and the weather conditions.

In Uganda, with our tropical rains, it is wise to check the condition of your wipers more frequently. When inspecting your wiper blades, pay close attention to any cracks or signs of wear and tear. Cleaning the wiper blades with a soft, non-fluffy cloth is important, and if necessary, consider replacing them.

When you decide to buy new wiper blades, focus on the quality and performance of the products available. Many motorists fall victim to roadside hawkers selling counterfeit or substandard wipers, which can cause streaking and have poor wiping performance. Instead, look for reputable brands sold in established parts shops. These quality wipers are often made from good rubber materials and feature durable designs. Some wiper brands incorporate a blend of silicone, making them more durable and resistant to cracking compared to pure rubber blades.

These silicone blades tend to perform better during heavy rainfall. Additionally, beam blade wipers possess a flexible design that adapts to the shape of your windscreen, ensuring consistent contact and improved performance in removing water, dirt, or grime, thus minimising streaking. On the market, you will also find latitude wipers that repel water better during heavy storms, helping you maintain visibility and stay safe. Bad wipers can lead to accidents by reducing visibility due to streaks and failing to clear water from the windscreen.