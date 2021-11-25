The importance of road safety

Prime

The second Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 was proclaimed in UN Resolution A/RES/74/299 on Improving Global Road Safety with a target to reduce road deaths and serious injuries by 50 percent by 2030. Roland D.     Nasasira discusses in detail why road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

In February 2020, the Ministry of Works and Transport took part in the third Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Stockholm, Sweden. The meeting led to the Stockholm Declaration, which was tabled before the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in September 2020. 
As such, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on “Improving global road safety,” proclaiming the second Decade of Action for road safety 2021-2030, with a target of preventing 50 per cent of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030. It should be noted that the first Decade of Action for Road Safety run from 2011 to 2020. 
The World Health Organisation and the UN regional commissions and partners in the UN Road Safety Collaboration thus developed the global plan for the second Decade of Action that Uganda received on October 28. 

