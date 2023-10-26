The Isuzu FTS: Perfect ride for all terrains

The 2023 Isuzu tour truck is a cargo truck whose rear (the would be cargo area) is designed with seats and windows to look more like a bus.

Designed at Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (Uwec) and fabricated in Arusha, Tanzania by Hanspaul, some of the features that were put into consideration while designing this tourism vehicle were comfort and giving tourists a worthwhile experience for sight seeing.

It was also designed with a very high raised ground clearance to manoeuvre rough upcountry roads.

Features

The truck is one of the latest versions of Isuzu models. It is a 7.5 tonnes carrying tour truck that was fitted with two mini-fridges at the back end of the passenger’s seats, each fridge with holding capacity of 20 bottles of refreshment drinks.

And unlike the conventional cars that use the air conditioner, the Isuzu truck uses open fans to give you fresh air especially when driving in dusty or hot areas when windows are closed. These fans are evenly distributed to circulate air throughout the vehicle.

“When doing night or morning drives in national parks or any place of passenger’s choice, the truck has bright interior flashing lights that can flash at longer distances. It also has an inbuilt public address system that passengers or the tour guide in the rear cabin can use to communicate to the driver in case they want to make stopovers to buy roadside delicacies such as roasted meats or any other refreshments,” says Joseph Muwonge, the officer in charge of transport at UWEC.

Some Ugandan murram roads are impassable especially during the rainy season. Many vehicles usually skid and get stuck in the road gullies.

The Isuzu truck, an exceptional one, built with full time four wheel drive (4WD) features, usually comes in handy to rescue such vehicles. It has a winch at the front that can easily tow the stuck vehicle to the front or backwards without the travellers disembarking from the truck.

Designed with a seating capacity of 16, divided by a wide corridor in between, for safety, each seat comes with an adjustable seat belt. If there is need for a guide during tours, there is provision for a 17th seat for the guide. Each seat comes with a three-pin socket and universal serial bus (USB) ports that functions when the engine is running.

The sitting capacity makes it comfortable and suitable for companies planning for retreats or any other outdoor activities out of Kampala.

“It is a unique truck because it was customised to Uganda’s tourist’s needs and activities to promote local tourism. It is not a speed but rather a high performance vehicle, the reason it was designed with a maximum speed of 80km per hour. When tourists are moving, most of them prefer lower speeds in order to enjoy trips. The fuel consumption aspect was put into consideration to avoid burning a lot of fuel within a short distance. One litre covers 5.5km to six kilometres,” David Musingo, the Manager, Education and information and lead designer at Uwec says.

It has a full tank capacity of 220 litres. It runs on a 4000cc diesel engine and comes with six front gears and one for reverse.

Because most tourists enjoy upcountry shopping especially when it comes to foodstuff as they return to their homes in Kampala, the truck has eight storage facilities (boot) that can carry sizable amounts of luggage.