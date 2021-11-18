The Jaguar XE clings to the road 

The design features several safety features, including the advanced emergency braking system. Photo / netcarshow.com

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

  • The XE is the most advanced, efficient and refined sports sedan ever produced by Jaguar. With dynamic design and agile drive, the XE is a Jaguar to its core.

Clingy” is not a word that one would readily associate with any kind of car review; but “clingy” is the word that springs to mind as the Jaguar XE I sit in spears through tight turns in a picturesque mountain pass in Western Cape, South Africa. The clinginess comes from the 245-section wheels and their endless grip.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.