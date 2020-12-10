The Mercedes Benz AMG G63 commands a high resale value

By Roland D. Nasasira More by this Author

The Gelandewagen, also sometimes abbreviated at G-Wagen is locally known by motorists and car enthusiasts as the Cross Country. It is one of the mid-size sport utility vehicles that German automaker Mercedes Benz has had on the market since 1979 when the very first model, the W460 saw the light of day.

According to Ray Mugume, a motorist who has driven the AMG G63, the Mercedes G-Wagen, where the AMG G63 falls, was initially built for the military as a base car in pick-up and closed formats. It was taken as the flagship model for Mercedes Benz built in Austria as the only factory for Mercedes that sets it apart from the other factories.

“When we talk about the AMG G63, its off-road and on-road capabilities are unbelievable. It is something that is not matched by anything. The G-Wagen is the only four-wheel drive (4WD) car that has three differential locks on the dashboard. When it comes to off-road capability, it is next to the Range Rover compared to the other sport utility vehicles in the same class that can take you through any road terrain without fail,” Mugume explains.

Downside

Desh Kananura, who owns an AMG G63, observes that it is a great car to have but there is a downside to the new shape, the old shape and the predecessor- the space between the driver, passenger and the rear seats being small.

Kananura adds that the AMG G63 seems to have been redefined and remodelled compared to the old G-Wagen but that these cars have three things in comparison; the water spray, the heavy door lock and the carrying of the tyre behind.

“Everything on the new G-Wagen from the ground to the top is new. It is a 4000cc twin-turbo or bi-turbo engine car, called a G63 but running on a 4000cc engine. It came from a G55 then to a G63 and now a G63 bi-turbo. It has changed over the years, from a 6300cc litre engine to a four-litre bi-turbo. It is extremely expensive to buy, quite costly to maintain but very dependable,” Kananura explains.

Fuel consumption, features

According to Mugume, on the road, the G63 will give you seven kilometres for one litre. It comes with a push-to-start button and also comes with standard features that are in the S-class. It has got a collision assist and lane departure features.

This means that if you are changing lanes, it notifies you with an alarm that there is a car in your blind spot where you should not exit your lane. The collision assist also triggers an alarm to alert you if you are on the verge of being involved in a road collision.

It comes with normal light emitting diode (LED) metric and round Daytime Running Lights (DRL). When driving on a murram road, it has one of the best factory-made ground clearance.

This, Kananura, adds, makes it driveable on any tarmac or upcountry murram road with ease. It also has a stiff suspension system that supports you on highways even when you negotiate corners at high speeds.

Service and maintenance

If the AMG G63 is your daily car, Kananura and Mugume agree that on average, you will spend approximately Shs1m on fuel alone per month depending on how you drive. When you factor in service and maintenance, you are looking at between Shs1.5m to Shs2m per month if it is to be kept in the best roadworthy condition.

“Service and maintenance is costly because you cannot go fast for cheap. Every time you want power, you pay for it,” Kananura says.

Locally, the only place where you can source for the G63 and any other G-Wagen spare parts is Spear Motors. Because it (AMG G63) is approximately a year on the road, some of the parts that wear out fast are not yet known. But basing on previous models, you will look at engine oil, oil filters and spark plugs.

Double or twin exhaust pipes

Much as some Mercedes G-Wagen sport utility vehicles have twin or double exhaust pipes at the rear and sometimes on the sides, these are not in any way related to fuel consumption.

This is because being a V8, the AMG G63 runs on eight cylinders and these eight cylinders are run on a button you press to produce the amplified sound of pleasure you hear on the road when the car passes you by. It does not give you anything apart from noise and the consumption never changes.

“If you choose to get rid of yours today, the return on investment for a Mercedes Benz AMG G63 is the same amount you recover upon sale. It is the only Mercedes Benz and SUV whose price appreciates. It commands presence and respect,” Kananura concludes.