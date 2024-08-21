The Mercedes Benz C250 is safe, reliable

Originally, German automaker Mercedes Benz was not known for producing estate vehicles. In Africa and Uganda in particular, there are very few on the roads.

However, with increasing redefining, redesigning and reintroduction of different car models and shapes, the Mercedes Benz C250 Estate 2016 model, a hatchback by design, is the latest on Ugandan roads. Looking at it from the front, you could easily mistake it for a Mercedes Benz C180 or C200, until you see it from the rear where it features a hatchback shape.

The similarity between the three cars is that they fall in the C-Class. And the difference between the Mercedes C180, C200 and C250 is engine size and performance.

Whereas the maximum speed of the C250 is 210km/hr and moves from zero to 100km/hr in eight seconds, the C200 moves from zero to 100km/hr in nine seconds, while the C180 moves from zero to 100km/hr in 11 seconds.

Practically, this means that the bigger the engine capacity, the lesser the time it takes to move the speedometer from zero to 100km/hr or any other speed. The other visible difference is that the C250 has bigger boot space than the C200 and C180.

Features

The C250 boasts leather padded seats, all of which are heated, which comes in handy when driving in cold weather. The dashboard’s centre is fitted with a seven-inch smart screen with an MBUX entertainment system.

Positioned above the air-conditioning vents, with some in the sides, the screen is at the same height as the steering wheel so that you do not lose sight of the road as you steer but also navigate through the different provisions the screen offers. These include controlling your phone without physically holding it in your hands. The entertainment control volume is in the form of a rolling knob next to the gear lever but can also be controlled on the steering wheel.

For comfort, the rear passengers have a shareable armrest positioned between the two seats. The armrest can be pushed or folded back into its consul to accommodate the third passenger with seatbelts. Apart from seatbelts, the eight-year-old hatchback is fitted with all-round multiple airbags to protect the occupants in case of external impact from any side of the car.

Much as it runs on an automatic transmission, it has the option of manual driving through engaging the paddle shifters.

Exterior

Exterior features include light-emitting diode (LED) headlights, 19-inch low rims and a hatchback design that comes with a stretched rear to create space for more luggage in the boot. You can, however, use high-profile rims that not only raise the car’s ground clearance a little but also offer more driving comfort to avoid feeling road bumps.

Low-profile rims are made for aesthetics to add beauty to the car and are expensive compared to high-profile rims. They (low profile rims) are also disadvantageous. For example, if you ram into a pothole or road bump, the rim can easily break or bend. They are sold in sets, with a set costing approximately Shs800,000 or more, depending on where you buy them from.

Safety features

Apart from knee airbags for the driver and co-driver, the C250 also comes with stability control that keeps the car steady, especially at high speeds. It also has a blind spot assist, which are warning on the side mirrors that beep when there is an oncoming vehicle in the blind spot or when you aim to overtake at the same time with the motorist trailing you. In Toyota and some vehicle brands, the cruise control feature is in the form of an iconised irregular road map.

The Mercedes C250 is defined as a distronic plus and comes with a steering assist. If you lose your concentration while driving and divert from your lane, the steering assist feature enables the car to automatically get back in its lane, while the distronic plus feature brakes the vehicle to protect you from causing crashes. This feature enables automatically, regardless of the speed you are driving.

Sensors

The other safety feature is that it has four sensors at the rear and four sensors at the front. When reversing or steering forward and are about to knock any object, the car will sound an alarm to warn you either to brake or steer clear of the object.

Service

Service and maintenance for German cars should not be compromised. With these cars, it is advisable to use engine oil prescribed for Mercedes brands that guarantee you an average of 10,000km, assuming you are disciplined at keeping the car in the best mechanical condition. Alternatively, Mujib Tusuubira, a car dealer at mujibexotics.com, says you can also use Castrol oil that gives you 8,000km.