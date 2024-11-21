The Mercedes Benz GLE 400d excels in off-road performance

Its advanced 4MATIC all-wheel drive ensures traction in any terrain, while the powerful engine delivers seamless power for tough environments. It is a perfect car for those seeking adventure without sacrificing comfort.

When I had the chance to interact with the Mercedes Benz GLE 400d 4Matic, I was impressed by the rapid evolution in vehicle design and the enhancements made to the aesthetics of each model, which seem to improve every year. The GLE 400d is a mid-size luxury Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), competing with other well-known models like the Audi Q5, BMW X5, and Volkswagen Touareg.

This model is a prime example of how car manufacturers are continually refining their designs and adding high-tech features.

Interior

Inside the GLE 400d, the experience feels more like a cockpit than a traditional car cabin. The driver's seat, steering wheel, dashboard, and centre console are equipped with numerous buttons and features that enhance convenience and functionality.

For instance, on hot days, you typically have to start the car, turn on the air conditioning, and wait for the car to cool down before you even get in. But with the GLE 400d, you can activate the cooling seat function right from the driver's door, and within a minute, the seat is already cool, thanks to built-in ventilators that circulate air-conditioned air through the seats.

Another feature that stands out is the car’s side mirrors, which unfold automatically when the car is unlocked with the remote key. These mirrors also have blind-spot assist. If there is a vehicle or another road user in a blind spot, sensors in the mirrors will trigger a warning to alert the driver of any unseen obstacles.

The 2020 model I test-drove had covered just 21,956 km, which is relatively low mileage for a vehicle of that age, making it a fairly new car by Ugandan standards. The car also comes with high-quality audio features, including Barmaster speakers that deliver well-amplified sound.

The dashboard itself has a combination of hard plastic and leather trim, and a sleek, rectangular smart screen serves as the control centre for many of the car's functions. One of the standout interior features is the ambient lighting, which can be adjusted to any colour using voice commands.

Simply saying “Hey Mercedes” followed by the desired command will activate functions such as opening the sunroof, adjusting the temperature, or making a phone call.

Smart features

The GLE 400d also comes with a variety of smart features designed to enhance user experience. You can operate the smart screen either by touch or via a trackpad located between the driver and passenger seats. One notable feature is the user-profile settings, which allow the car to remember individual preferences. For example, seat height, AC temperature, and even Bluetooth connectivity can be personalised based on the saved user profile. The car automatically adjusts these settings to fit the registered driver’s preferences when they get in.

In addition to the user profiles, the smart screen offers a wide array of infotainment options. You can connect your phone via Bluetooth or use the car's FM radio. For navigation, an Internet connection is required to access real-time traffic information. There is also a "comfort" mode within the system that allows for seat kinetics (which adjusts your seat position for comfort), heat balance, ambient lighting control, and even features aimed at muscle relaxation and stress relief.

For a fresh atmosphere, you can place a preferred air freshener in the glove box, and the AC system will distribute the fragrance throughout the car. Other interactive features include vehicle information such as engine performance, fuel consumption, and battery voltage.

In the settings menu, you can adjust various functions such as active lane assist, brake assist, traffic sign recognition, and more. There is even an option to customise the speedometre display to different modes such as "classic," "sport," or "progressive."

Safety features

The GLE 400d runs on a 3000cc V6 inline diesel engine, capable of reaching a top speed of 260 km/h. As for safety, the car is equipped with multiple airbags to protect occupants in the event of a crash. The vehicle also features cruise control, which allows you to set a constant driving speed and maintain it without needing to use the accelerator or brake pedals. For enhanced visibility and safety, the car includes three front cameras and a 360-degree camera system, providing a complete view of your surroundings while driving.

At night, if an oncoming vehicle is using bright headlights, the GLE’s adaptive headlights automatically dim to avoid blinding the other driver. Once you have passed the oncoming vehicle, the headlights return to their full brightness for better visibility. These thoughtful safety features ensure a safer driving experience.

Practical and comfortable features

The GLE 400d is designed to be practical for everyday use. It has a five-seat configuration and comes with four Type-C USB charging ports, plus wireless charging stations in the middle console.

Most Mercedes vehicles are known for having low ground clearance, but the GLE has a unique feature; a vertical knob in the middle console that allows you to raise the vehicle’s ground clearance. This is particularly useful for off-road driving or navigating through uneven, potholed roads such as those commonly found in Kampala.

For added comfort, it is recommended to drive the GLE on 275/50 R20 rims. These larger rims ensure a smoother ride, especially on bumpy roads.

Overall, the Mercedes Benz GLE 400d 4Matic is a sophisticated, feature-packed SUV designed for those who appreciate luxury, advanced technology, and high-level comfort in their driving experience.