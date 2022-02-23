The Passo perfectly sits my family of six

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

For these motorists, the Passo Sette is the perfect car since it is spacious, easy to maintain and also friendly when it comes to fuel consumption, writes Roland D. Nasasira

Racheal Nansamba 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.