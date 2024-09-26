The Qashqai is a car you can rely on

Nissan’s big-selling, mid-sized sport utility vehicle (SUV) gets a few choice changes in the latest edition, though nothing that would scare a current Qashqai buyer, of which there have been some four million since the first one appeared in 2007.

This third generation arrived back in 2021, but now it has been facelifted for 2024 with a new face (grille, lights, bumpers), new rear (lights and bumpers), more advanced driver assistance and better connectivity, and a bit of a tweak to the interior.

Space and practicality are both good; Qashqais were always a very Goldilocks proposition for a lot of family transport in terms of exterior size vs usefulness, and it is well-priced. In a world of expensive electric vehicles, a true family SUV starting at just over £30,000 (about Shs147m) feels good value. The e-Power starts at £34,430 (about Shs169m), so be aware of that, even if it is the big seller.

Exterior

The good news is that you cannot mistake the new Qashqai for the old unless you squint. It does look decently different, though the overall proportions are the same; a mid-sized SUV with a fairly amorphous profile. The grille has expanded into a giant squished hexagon, plated in scales that are inspired by Samurai armour, with the edges stretching right out to the sides of the car.

Below are re-profiled bumpers, above are LED headlights and slim daylight running lights. At the back, there is the same vibe, with slimmer rear lights that present as monochrome when dormant and clearer and crisper when on, with a deeper red for the brake lights. Again, the rear bumper gets a massage, and there are new designs for the alloys, now up to 20-inches and including 18s and 19s.

What is it like to drive?

Despite Nissan’s liberal use of the word ‘sporty’, the Qashqai is about as sporty as an ice cream van. It rides well enough, though the bigger 20-inch alloys do add a bit of shuddery completion over speed bumps - and is well insulated so it is very quiet on a smooth road. But at anything above 7/10ths, it just shrugs its shoulders and gives up. Safe and early understeer, absolutely nothing to recommend if you enjoy driving.

The e-Power drivetrain is a strange one. This is a hybrid with a slightly odd configuration that is more like a full-strength range-extender. So, there is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is not connected to the wheels. Instead, it can either power an EV motor or charge a wee 1.8kWh battery.

Bare EV mode will only last a mile or so in practice (so good enough to leave the house silently, but not much more), and after that, the little three-pot chunters away fairly randomly. It rises in pitch as you accelerate, which gives the impression that it’s driving the wheels, but it isn’t; it just drives the e-motor that then sends its power to the front wheels. Got it?

The figures are 7.9 seconds to get from 0-62mph and a 105mph top speed, but it honestly feels strange most of the time. Sometimes, you will be bumbling about town feeling like you are driving an EV, and then suddenly a little bit of 3cyl thrum will be heard from up front.

Interior

The most obvious thing is that the upper tiers now come with Alcantara wrappings for the inside (dash, door cards, centre console lid, knee pads), and there are new materials for the trim pieces. Seemingly simple stuff that makes a big difference. There are new materials for the seats (with partially quilted real or synthetic leather) on the more expensive ones and the addition of 64 different colours of ambient lighting… which can change with the drive modes.

There is enough space for five normal humans, and the boot is a decent 479 litres; at the smaller end of the scale for this size of car, but still good. Fold the seats down and you can get 1,415 litres measured to the roof, so very useable for family life.

What about that added tech stuff?

There is a new Around View Monitor with a 3D function that uses eight cameras to give you a solid view around the car, including a ‘stood off’ perspective that allows you to scroll around the car and have a look about it. Plus, there is that ‘invisible bonnet’ that projects your perspective just behind the front wheels without anything in the way.

Google comes built-in with Nissan Connect this time around, so there is plenty of the good stuff. Standard Google Maps with over-the-air updates, Google Assistant – which allows for voice control of some of the car’s functions – and Google Play, so you can download apps direct into the car.

Then there is an app of the sort that will be familiar to EV owners. You can lock and unlock the car, check the status, where you have parked it, close the windows or even track it if it gets nicked. It is all useful stuff and the addition of Google tech means this is way better than Nissan’s old system.

Anything else?

There is also great news if you like proper buttons and switches, because Nissan has resisted the temptation to ditch the physical climate controls and drive mode toggles. It could have put all of that into the 12.3-inch central touchscreen, but instead, it keeps a proper climate control panel and actual toggles down by the drive selector. Very sensible.

What spec would you go for?

There is a mild hybrid also on offer in the new Qashqai (the DIG-T), but stick with the e-Power even given the criticism. If you need 4WD, it is available, but not with the e-Power drivetrain.

After that, it is pretty much preference. The Tekna trim has plenty of kit, and the Ocean Deep colour does look quite good. Stick to a 19-inch wheel as the 20s do not do the ride any favours. And cloth seats are more practical, though you cannot get the basic seats on the e-Power trim options.

Verdict

Would you recommend the Qashqai?

The new Qashqai is... fine.

The changes Nissan has made have improved it, although well within recognition. It is practical and useful, comfortable enough and will get down a road with minimum fuss.

The e-Power drivetrain is not much fun, but no one expected fireworks. Plus, it feels like decent value given the size and equipment, which is rare these days when everything feels very expensive. If all that feels like damning with faint praise, it is not.

The Qashqai remains an absolutely solid bet for you to recommend to friends who do not care about cars. And if that sounds harsh, it is not; many people want smart, good value and practical transport and do not care about dynamic driving or excitement.