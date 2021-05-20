The second generation Toyota IST

The first generation IST was replaced in July 2007 by a new, better looking and more rugged model. The IST was intended for younger drivers who value economy, practical easy parking but also have a preference for a trendy sportier ride than the Vitz.

Aimed at younger drivers, the Toyota IST is big and bold, in its tiny little way. Looking like a traditional hatchback with more than a passing resemblance to the Vitz, the IST is powered by a 1.5 or 1.8 litre engine, with other 1.4L diesel variation for Europe. It is better than the Vitz in many ways.

The IST uses its small footprint well, but you cannot get around the fact that it has a very small footprint. While very convenient for parking and storage; you can use half of your garage for all your other stuff, and still park in the other half (depending on the size of your garage), its size just won’t cut it for some. the fact is, while some like the feel of a small car, others may find the IST a bit too small.

Interior

The interior is surprisingly big. When you fold the back seats, you have an absolutely massive amount of space. You can fit a 43-inch flat screen in it without issues. The interior is inexpensive, but not cheap. The dashboard is made of textured black and chrome-like plastic at the centre through to the gear lever. The seats look good, with good durable fabric. The IST features a centrally located instrument panel on top of the dashboard which is strange and even odder is that you know when the engine is cold from a blue light, and when it is hot from a red one.

The rear seats fold down so you can carry a good amount of stuff, albeit with no more than two people. There is plenty of room for adults in the front. However, the rear seats might not be comfortable for longer journeys as the leg and headroom is restricted.

Exterior

The IST looks a bit like a stylish Vitz brother who spends a lot of time in the salon. The wind shield inclines down into a more sharply angled bonnet. I always love character lines on cars and the IST does not disappoint. It has one from the top of the rear lights along the door handles to the front. Unless the IST has a very flamboyant colour, it shall almost always pass for just another funky small car from Toyota.

Ride and handling

The ride and handling are very different from the Vitz as a natural comparison, providing much more road feel and a busier, firmer ride, with considerably better handling and a nimble feel. It is not the sportiest car, but it takes to being pushed around sharp turns nicely, and the small size works to its advantage.

There is some body roll, but not too much. The suspension is firm but not unforgiving, able to deal well with road imperfections without shocking the driver. This is the kind of car that is fun to drive when you are in the mood, hassle-free when you are not.

Engine

The second generation IST is powered by usual Toyota 1.5 litre 4-cylinder engine, the same engine found in several of its Toyota peers. As you would expect, Toyota’s engineers have done everything they can to give the IST adequate power for its size. The popular fuel-saving tech Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence aka VVT-i is in tow. There are 1.8 litre engines available too. Most used examples shall come with a CVT gearbox, which is good for fuel economy.

Maintenance

With its several underpinnings from Toyota’s small car stable, the IST will likely be highly reliable and serviceable pretty much anywhere that you could take a Toyota, and I can bet on a strong resale value over time. All its serviceable parts are readily available and the none-serviceable ones can still be easily found.

Value

For young buyers, the IST can be a great first car with far more personality than what you can get elsewhere in its price bracket. Because of its fuel sipping ways, its resale value and maintenance shall always be in Vitz, Corolla, Spacio, Premio category, a fact that many Ugandan car buyers love.

The IST is not for everyone. It is small, no doubt about it, and some people might and will find it cramped. Furthermore, the second generation IST does not come cheap with a 2009 model coming in at just under Shs15 million in taxes. Sometimes, the small size is a real plus, sometimes, you just need a little more space.