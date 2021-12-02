The Sienta is loved for its spacious interior

Richard Luggya

I have had the Toyota Sienta for close to two years and one thing I love about it is its spacious interior. Although it is a seven-seater, due to an extra row of seats at the rear that can accommodate other passengers, it can easily carry up to eight passengers. This makes it a family car of choice. Sometimes, I use the car to carry merchandise from Kikuubo in Kampala City centre to Gayaza Town in Wakiso District.

Because it runs on a small engine of 1500cc, its fuel consumption is friendly. For example, from my home in Gayaza to Kampala City centre, I refuel with Shs30, 000 and I will still be left with some extra fuel to start the next day. A journey to Masaka District from Kampala City centre (a distance of about 131.6km) with my family costs Shs150, 000 and this fuel with be enough for the return journey as well. Its engine has capacity to give me 17km per litre of fuel, which is different from when I am driving in Kampala traffic jam where I cover nine to 11km a litre.

Regardless, it is still fair consumption of the car that even if it is loaded, the suspension system can bear the load without having a big impact of fuel consumption.

I service my car after covering the recommended 5,000km mileage. Like most cars, I replace the engine oil, brake pads, transmission fluid, air cleaner, spark plugs, oil filters and a few other serviceable parts at a cost of Shs180, 000.

Brian Kavuma

One of the features I like about the Sienta is its interior space that caters for tall drivers and passengers. The passengers in the middle and rear seats equally have enough leg room to be comfortable during long travels.

When loaded, it commands a high level of stability, especially on the highway even at relatively high speeds. I can comfortably drive up to the 100km/hour mark and it will not vibrate or shake when accelerating.

The Sienta’s spare parts are available locally and can be sourced from most dealers. I buy mine from Kisekka Market in Kampala at affordable prices. The most expensive spare part I have bought were the tyres that I recently replaced at a cost of Shs180, 000 each. I have carried out major service once and it cost me Shs250, 000, unlike minor service that costs me Shs150, 000 per garage visit.

Wycliffe Taremwa

I love the Sienta’s drivability on murram roads due to its all-wheel drive (AWD) system. Even when it has rained and the road is slippery, the car will still move as long as you steer well. It is also suitable for family weekend getaways because of its spacious interior.

In terms of fuel economy, when travelling upcountry, I fill its tank with 42 litres and it will take me up to Mbarara City in western Uganda (a distance of about 269km from Kampala) without topping up along the way. For daily travels to and from work, I usually refuel with as little as Shs10, 000 and it will run for a day.

I normally spend Shs100, 000 or Shs150, 000 on service. There are, however, repairs such as dents inflicted by motorcyclists that have to be fixed as soon as they occur.

My only concern is that these cars are popular on the road and this means they are exposed to vandalism when you park in an unsafe place, say on the street. The most sought after parts are its side mirrors.

Basic Specifications

Engine type - Number of cylinders: Inline 4

Engine Code: 1NZ-FE

Fuel type: Petrol

Fuel System: EFI

Lubrication: Wet sump