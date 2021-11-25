The Subaru Legacy is a good midsize car

Prime

While the Subaru Legacy is a compact car, it has a decent amount of room for passengers and cargo storage

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Moses Kawuki
I bought my first Subaru Legacy in 2010 after seeing how fast the car could go during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM) in 2007. For three years, I saved money and when I eventually bought it, I was not disappointed. 
In terms of performance, the Legacy combines driving comfort, stability and speed. It offers ample passenger room within an impressively designed cabin, although this comfort is limited to passengers in the front. Those sitting at the back might not be a bit cramped. Also, having a sports engine means you have to be a cautious driver, especially on the highways. Its speed can go from zero to 100km in less than a minute if it is in the best mechanical condition. 

