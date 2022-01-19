The Toyota Fielder is easy to maintain

The Fielder’s fuel consumption is fine when you compare it to other models in the same category. PHOTOs/Joseph Kiggundu

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

A station wagon by design, the Fielder is one of the few Toyota brands that comes with two engine variations; the 1500cc and 1800cc respectively. The fact that these two engines sizes are affordable to maintain partly explains why the car is popular with these motorists, writes Roland D. Nasasira

Benard Mugume

