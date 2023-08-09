The Toyota Kluger is an all-round car

Herbert Sewankambo

I have had my Toyota Kluger 2004 model for four years. Before it, I drove the Mitsubishi Pajero iO but I wanted a compact SUV within the engine range of 2000cc and 2500cc because I did not want to spend much money on fuel. Luckily, the Kluger runs on a 2400cc and it met my user needs.

It is suitable for family weekend getaways because it can comfortably accommodate six people. The boot is equally spacious and can carry all our luggage. Without passengers, I can easily adjust the middle seat row to create space for more luggage. However, to carry heavy luggage, you must have a well maintained suspension system for maximum driving comfort.

Martin Ofwono

This year, I travelled to western Uganda for Easter holidays with my family in the Kluger. On the highway above 90km/hr, it is fast and stable. Its weight is an added advantage to improve stability at relatively high speeds. When I maintain an average driving speed of 100km/hr, the rear tyres tend to protrude from the car body and appear to bend inwards. This increases the vehicle’s stability, especially when negotiating corners. With its 2400cc petrol engine, I cover 12km per litre of fuel on a highway at steady speeds, and approximately eight kilometers per litre for urban drives because of slow moving traffic.

It is not a complete SUV but it has SUV performance features such as a four wheel drive system. When this is coupled with the fact that it has a better raised ground clearance, it makes the Kluger one of the cars of its category suitable for rough upcountry roads. When you have tyres with good treads of the recommended size and with the right pressure, you will drive through any rough road without skidding.

One of the downsides of the Kluger is that with its relatively big engine size, if you drive on a weekly fuel budget, sometimes you will be stretched. The moment its engine valves do not regularly open to allow for complete combustion, it tends to burn more fuel because the engine tends to idle a lot and will always be thirsty for more fuel. The secret is to occasionally drive it along highways and accelerate to at least 100km/hr for complete combustion to take place.

Mark Ajuna

One of the reasons I bought the Toyota Kluger is because it is an all-round car that suits the purpose for which you put it. It can be used as a daily drive for work and also for commercial purposes such as a tourist car. I fitted mine with a heavy duty suspension system because I mostly drive it upcountry with tourists and it gives me the performance of a sport utility vehicle especially off-road.

If well maintained, it is a car that rarely breaks down.

For instance, I service after covering 5,000km, which I normally cover in two or three months, depending on where I go. Sometimes, I visit the garage and after inspection by the mechanic, I only need to replace engine oil, fuel and oil filter, brake pads and air cleaner and this costs approximately Shs150,000.

It is only on engine oil where I spend more. Parts such as plugs last longer than 5,000km.

Maintaining the Kluger requires discipline and servicing it on time. When replacing any spare parts, it is advisable to buy genuine ones from trusted dealers.