The Toyota Yaris is affordable to maintain

Considered one of the economical cars when it comes to fuel consumption since its manufacture in 1999, the Toyota Yaris is one of the subcompact cars that has been on market for some time. Over the years, the Yaris has been upgraded to suit usability, writes Roland D. Nasasira .

Irene Nabaasa

I have driven the Toyota Yaris for two years now. I first drove a Toyota IST but along the way, it became small and I wanted to get a manageable car but of the same size and that is how I zeroed down on the Yaris.

In the two years, I have found the Yaris to be a cheap car to maintain, not only from the perspective of maintenance but from daily or weekly fuel consumption. It runs on a 1500cc engine which I would consider low consumption. It is a car I would recommend for first time motorists especially young ladies who have made some bit of money in their first few years of work.

I stay in Najjeera and I use approximately Shs25,000 on fuel daily to and from work in the city centre. I oftentimes fill the tank that costs me about Shs160,000. This will last me about two and a half weeks.

One aspect I noticed about cars and fuel is that when you refuel bi-weekly or fill your tank, you do not burn a lot of fuel compared to when you refuel daily.

However, the rate of consumption is sometimes determined by traffic jam. When there is no traffic jam and you don’t have to stop, it consumes less and more when there’s built up jam.

I do not know a lot of mechanical knowledge but I normally spend approximately Shs200,000 on service and maintenance. The mechanic picks the car either from office or home and returns it with an invoice of Shs200,000 and labour of Shs50,000. The only time I ever spent a lot of money on service was when I was buying new tyres where I spent Shs180,000 per tyre.

Lynette Mbabazi

I have two cars, a Toyota Harrier and a Toyota Yaris. When I am working on a tight budget, the Yaris is the car I drive because of its low consumption engine of 1500cc compared to the Harrier of 2400cc.

One of the challenges the Yaris solves especially to urban motorists such as Kampala that is congested on a normal day when there’s no lockdown is the issue of parking space.

Like the Vitz and the IST, the Yaris can be fitted into the smallest of spaces because it is short and small.

In places where I sometimes struggle with the Harrier, I find it so easy to park the Yaris not only on the street but also at home. The downside of the Yaris is that because it’s common, I sometimes find it vandalized. My side mirrors have been stolen twice and I have also replaced one of the rear lights. I have since learnt to leave home early so that I secure safe parking slots at work instead of parking on the street.

It has comfortable bucket seats and a number of storage pockets on its doors. It doesn’t have a big trunk for carrying much luggage when you travel upcountry where you may find cheap foodstuff. It is more of an urban shopping car for home groceries and a few other light luggage and dropping off kids at school.

Mark Lwanga

Besides being a low consumption car, unlike other cars of the same size and shape, the Yaris remains stable on the road even at high speeds.

I once drove to Gulu to handle a work emergency because it was the only car at disposal and I drove it at 120km/hour. I was shocked that even at this speed, I did not feel any kind of vibrations or shaking like some cars do. On the same journey, I also realized that with its 1500cc engine, I can cover approximately 14-16km using one litre of fuel, which is one of the best fuel mileages you can get from such a car.

It is equally user friendly when it comes to maneuvering through rough murrum roads and potholes because it has an average ground clearance.

One of the features I don’t like about it is that it doesn’t have ample leg room for the passengers in the rear seats. If you are a tall driver and you are travelling a long distance, you will reach your destination with aching leg joints if you do not make stopovers along the way to stretch.

Mechanically, the Yaris is one car that will not give you sleepless nights because of expensive spare parts. With as less as Shs300,000, you can carry out full service to last you approximately for four months or less until you hit your next recommended mileage to do service again. With this amount, you will replace all the car oils and lubricants, spark plugs, air cleaner, wiper blades and brake pads.

One aspect to know about this car is that like many others, when it has an underlying mechanical problem before its recommended service mileage, it produces unusual sounds especially in the engine and at high speeds. It is small and it is easy to listen to these sounds when you are driving and determine where a particular sound comes from to guide you on what exactly needs to be serviced if you have mechanical knowledge.