There is joy in driving a classic car

Ken Kitariko is a passionate car and motorsport enthusiast.

The cars were not only symbols of engineering excellence but also represented the strong bond Kitariko shared with his father. Today, he proudly drives a beautiful blue W108 250 S that originates from the USA along with a Toyota Land Cruiser LC200, which is his go-to vehicle for daily commuting and longer journeys. It combines ruggedness, comfort, and reliability, making it ideal for both city drives and off-road adventures.

He acquired the W108 250 S in 2019, after a long and dedicated search. He had always been drawn to the classic lines and enduring quality of the W108 series, and he was glad to find one that had originated in the United States of America (USA).

With more than 20 years of experience in motorsport, including serving as a clerk for several international rallies, Kitariko always admired cars with a rich history and unique character.

He explains, “My interest in the W108 series was further sparked by AMG’s most iconic vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL ‘Red Pig’.” He acquired the car at a reasonably steep price.

However, there is a funny story behind it. His wife, Suzan, had no idea he had bought the car. She always felt that the money could have been better spent elsewhere.

“So, my children and I concocted a story that a friend had left the car with us for safekeeping. The story held for a while, though it started to seem a bit suspect over time,” he recalls.

Then, Covid-19 came, and the rest, as they say, is history. His wife has come to accept the car, although the avid motorist still thinks she has her reservations.

Family history

He purchased the car from a gentleman named Kassim. His attachment to this car is deeply personal.

It connects him to his father and the wonderful memories he has of him working on his Mercedes-Benz collection, which included the W114, W116, and W123. Every time he sits behind the wheel, he feels a sense of pride and nostalgia.

The car is not just a vehicle; it is a part of his family’s history and a testament to his father’s love for Mercedes Benz. Two decades in motorsport has enabled him to amass knowledge about cars. He adds, “My interest and pedigree in vehicles have been well-founded for many years. I have gained extensive knowledge about the W108 250 S and other classic Mercedes-Benz models. I have studied their history, their engineering nuances, and the unique features that make them special.”

Maintenance

The knowledge has only deepened his appreciation for these cars and fuelled his passion for maintaining them in the best possible condition. The car is unique given its Horizon Blue colour, which stands out and adds to the car’s distinct character.

Additionally, it combines classic styling, robust engineering, and a certain timeless elegance that few cars can match. The car requires attention and adjustments to its timing and air conditioning system, which Kitariko ensures is carefully handled to maintain its original performance.

Instead of taking it to a regular garage, he brings the mechanics to his home where Mzee Joakim Semwezi and Alex work on the car. That setting allows them to have a thorough discussion and achieve a meeting of minds to ensure that the car is maintained with the utmost precision.

Getting spare parts for the W108 250 S can be a challenge, but not impossible. “I have developed a network of suppliers and fellow enthusiasts who help me find the necessary parts, whether locally or from overseas. The search can be time-consuming, but it is always worth it to keep the car in top condition,” the car owner further explains.

Special

He primarily drives the W108 250 S on weekends, enjoying leisurely rides and exploring scenic routes. The car is perfect for special occasions like classic car shows, family gatherings, or simply enjoying a beautiful day on the road.

Every drive celebrates its timeless beauty and the joy of classic motoring. The longest distance he has driven the car was a round trip to Entebbe and back. It was a delightful journey that allowed him to appreciate the car’s smooth ride, excellent handling, and the joy of driving a true classic on the open road.

WISH LIST

Ken Kitariko’s dream car is the Mercedes-Benz 280 SL W113, often known as the ‘Pagoda’ due to its unique roof design. The 280 SL W113 embodies a perfect blend of style, performance, and open-air motoring, making it an iconic classic he would love to add to his collection. On his wish list is the car that captures his admiration for its design and driving experience. Kitariko reveals, “I also aspire to embark on more long-distance road trips in my W108 250 S, exploring new destinations and creating new memories with these beautiful pieces of automotive history