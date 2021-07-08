Toyota Axio is fuel efficient, gives comfort

The Axio is a good option for people who prefer saloons and do not mind sacrificing on the extra boot space that comes with station wagons

The 2012 Toyota Axio is a five- seater passenger car that is yet to make inroads on the Ugandan market. It is the saloon version of the Toyota Fielder and is marketed as a mid-sized family car. A saloon is a car with seats for four or more people, a fixed roof, and a boot that is separated from the rear seats. The Axio is a good option for people who prefer saloons and do not mind sacrificing on the extra boot space that comes with station wagons. It is smaller than the Fielder and therefore more fuel efficient and nimbler. It is also a neat car.

Engine

The Axio comes in two engine options, these are the 1.5L 1NZ engine and the 1.8L 2ZR engine available in both automatic and manual transmissions.

The 1.5L has two grades, Toyota Axio X which is a basic grade and the Toyota Axio G which is a luxury grade. The 1.8L has only one grade known as the Toyota Axio Luxel which comes with extras such as alloy wheels, a navigation system and fog lights.

Today, we shall, however, focus on the 1.5L which is a better option for medium income earners.

Functional interior

According to Bosco Kigongo, a mechanic and owner of this model, the Axio has good legroom and space making it comfortable for its occupants.

Similar to the Fielder, the Axio has a minimalistic and functional interior that keeps in line with Toyota’s frugal style of design. Surprisingly, the interior of the Axio roomier and spacious than the Fielder on both the first and second rows.

It is rich on the interior with a glove box, center box, front door side pockets and seat pockets. The boot space for the Toyota Axio is typical of any medium sized saloon. It can basically carry small sized luggage and nothing more. It also has a few extras such as the DVD Player.

Generally, the main point that was especially evolved in the current model of the Axio is easy handling. All sedan models under the name Axio were equipped with a back monitor as a standard. Furthermore, the steering wheel is equipped not only with a tilt mechanism but also with a telescopic mechanism.

Understanding the exterior

The exterior of the Toyota Axio is respectable and it closely resembles the Toyota Allion with some minor differences. The Toyota Allion has become common on the Ugandan market athough the Axio has a better market share.

2012 Toyota Axio Ground Clearance

Ground clearance has always been an issue with low cars in Uganda such as the Axio, It has a low ground clearance when unmodified. This height may not be a problem if the vehicle is lightly loaded. However, when fully loaded the vehicle may not clear some speed bumps and other road obstacles. In this case, you may need to increase its ground clearance and according to Kigongo, spacers can solve this puzzle.

Spare parts availability, cost and where to buy

Like all other Toyota models, the Toyota Axio’s spare parts are readily available, especially in down town shops of Kiseka Market. Service parts and suspension parts are easily available but body parts may require time to look for. This is because the shape is new and the cars are few on the market in Uganda.

The 2012 Toyota Axio is reliable

However Kigongo says the most commonly reported issues with the car is gearbox failure, excessive oil consumption, and engine vibrations and knock especially when service schedules are violated. The resale value is also good.

“It has an excellent fuel economy and also very cheap to maintain. On the down side the Axio is unstable at high speeds making it a little vulnerable during speeds above 100km per hour,” Kigongo says.



