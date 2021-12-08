Toyota Crown Athlete vs. the BMW 5 Series

Between the S10 Crown Athlete and the BMW F10 5 Series (is it a coincidence that both platform codes have a “10” in them?) which is better? I must say it depends on a lot of things.

Luxury

This is somewhat subjective, but not quite. There are four pillars of luxury; space, comfort, light and quietness, with an obvious fifth; quality.

Now, while I did not quite get a tape measure out to establish the interior dimensions of both cars, there is another way of determining this; wheelbase length and width of the car. The longest S20 Crown saloon stretches out to 2925mm worth of wheelbase, and this is the Chinese version which you cannot have.

You, however, will have to make do with the global version that tops out at a “mere” 2850mm. The BMW? It comes in a one-size-fits-all wheelbase length of 2968mm. The same applies to width; the Crown stands at 1800mm versus 1860 for the BMW.

Comfort depends on how hard you spec your BMW. You can go for a highly kitted unit with ventilated and heated seats with massage function, something the Crown cannot really match. Both the Athlete and the BMW have sports-oriented suspension, but I found the F10 to be somewhat smoother and quieter. However, you do tend to “float” on the seat rather than get buried in them, unlike the Crown where you sink into the seats and they embrace you warmly. For this, victory is again awarded to the BMW, simply because of the party-trick animatronic seats.

Light

Both cars have two tone interiors, but the BMW offers a wider range of colours. They have broadly similar glasshouse acreages, but in general, I found the BMW’s interior, when the black is paired with beige, to be brighter than the Crown’s. This means the BMW wins again; however, there are some, like yours truly, who prefer dark interiors. This is a case where personal preference is trounced by industry standard. The BMW lands a third blow against the Crown.

Quietness

The two are quite silent compared to lesser fare, but cannot match their elder siblings. They are not 100 per cent sound-proof. Depending in which model you are driving, the BMW either wafts silently before degenerating into a distant thrum for a 4-cylinder, or a muted howl for a six-cylinder, or a guttural roar for a V8 when given the beans.

The Crown comes either with a 2.0 litre 4-cylinder - these have never sounded good outside of a Subaru - or a pair of V6es - 2.5 and 3.5, whose vocals can be transcribed from a Mark X, which yowls belligerently at high rpm. Let us call this a draw.

Quality

The BMW is a premium sedan from Germany. The Teutonic perfection that this implies is unmatched save for fellow Germans or high-end Brits, also German: Bentley, a Volkswagen, or Rolls-Royce, another BMW. Toyota seems to thrive on restraint and durability, which is a different direction on the same quality chart. This, too is a tie, incidentally.

Power

The cars are not exactly favourably matched, so I will go ahead and let the numbers across the board speak for themselves:

● F10 528i: 241hp, 350Nm

● F10 535i: 302hp, 400Nm

● S10 2.5 V6: 212hp, 260Nm

● S10 3.5 V6: 311hp, 377Nm

There is something to note here; the 535i carries the most torque, which is the most important consideration since it indicates the immediacy of response when gunned, or what we like to call “in-gear acceleration”. While the 3.5 S10 has marginally more power, the torque superiority of the F10 535 means the 5er will outrun the Crown from a rolling start.

Stability

This is a clear BMW win with its suite of electronic nannies that keeps the car pointed correctly. The Crown’s driver assistance is not as advanced as the BMW’s.

Design

The F10 seems... bland. Yes, it was compensation for the universally ugly E60, but it was overcompensation. The F10, to undo the mess that was the E60, went too far the other way and became instantly forgettable. Close your eyes and imagine an F10. You can’t, can you? That’s how anonymous the design is.

The Crown, on the other hand, is something else. An angry face paired with sharp lines and an angular boot means it looks like an assassin. Based on looks alone, you would expect it to tear the 5 Series to pieces in a showdown despite what we have established in the preceding paragraphs. It looks like a Lexus, even. This is the first clear victory for Toyota.

Reliability

The N series of engines festooning the engine bays of the F10 BMW is notorious for their lack of dependability and cost of curative maintenance. The Crown? It is a big Toyota saloon running naturally aspirated Toyota engines, the legendary GR series, which never seem to fail no matter what you put in them. They also come packed with fewer electronics, and a non-centralized CAN bus nervous system, meaning that, unlike some overly complex Germans, the car will not refuse to start if the radio is not working or the massage seats are not heating... This is the second unequivocal Toyota victory in today’s comparison.

So, which one to go for?