Dream Car Art Contest returns to Uganda, inspiring young visionaries

CFAO Mobility Uganda has announced the return of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, marking the 18th global edition and the second time it will be hosted in Uganda. This annual competition invites children under the age of 15 to use their imaginations and depict their dream car concepts, envisioning a bright future for mobility through the lens of art.

Since its inception in 2004, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has become a global platform for young minds, amassing about 9.4 million entries from 144 countries. Toyota’s mission, “Produce Happiness for All,” reflects its vision of a society where every individual can dream of a brighter future, with creativity as the driving force behind progress. Through this initiative, Toyota hopes to inspire children—the leaders of tomorrow—to dream big, share their visions, and experience the joy of creativity.





In Uganda, the contest made its debut with the 17th edition, receiving over 500 entries from young artists across the country. Globally, the contest drew 712,845 submissions from 90 countries, with children exploring themes of innovation, environmental sustainability, and futuristic transport. Among the standout winners in 2024 were children who designed inventive vehicles like Daniela Smausova's "Our Flying Car" from the Czech Republic and Damion Deven's "P3truck" from Indonesia.

For the 18th edition, Ugandan children have until February 21, 2025, to submit their artwork, either electronically or at CFAO Mobility branches and authorized service centers nationwide. Winners of the national contest will not only receive exciting prizes, such as school fees, but will also compete in the World Contest with other young dreamers, with top global winners receiving USD 5,000 and USD 10,000 for their schools.

“Dreams are powerful—they inspire us and set us on the path to achieving our goals. For children, dreams are an act of courage, fueling their future aspirations,” says Isaac Tegule, Marketing Manager at CFAO Mobility. “This contest goes beyond art; it’s a way to build strong connections with our communities and inspire young minds to engage with the Toyota brand, sparking interest in innovation and mobility.”