Toyota invites children to participate in dream car art contest

CFAO Motors will be holding the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, a global initiative inviting children to unleash their creativity and envision the future of mobility through the power of art. The competition appeals to young dreamers aged 15 and under from across Uganda to draw their dream cars, igniting their imaginations, and potentially seeing their vision on the world stage.

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest that has been ongoing since 2004 has become a cherished platform for nurturing the next generation of innovators, thinkers, and dreamers. With over 8 million participants from 140 countries and regions, the contest has sparked countless imaginations and showcased the boundless potential of young minds.

The contest is comprised of the National Contest and the World Contest. The National Contest will be held in each participating country. The submission deadline for the Uganda contest is 1st March 2024 and winners of the top three artworks from each category will be rewarded, crowned national champions, and entered as representatives of Uganda in the World Contest, to be held in Japan, where they will have the chance to compete against dreamers from around the globe. In each category, the World Contest winners will walk away with USD 5,000 (Shs18.5M) for themselves and USD 10,000 (Shs37M) for their school while the 1st and 2nd runners-up get USD 3,000 (Shs11.1M) per winner.

"At CFAO Motors, we believe in the power of dreams; every great idea was born in the glimmer of a dream, and under the Toyota brand, we hope that this activity will help nurture the creativity of the next generation of great inventors, thinkers, and dreamers," says Isaac Tegule, the Marketing Manager CFAO Motors.

“The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is more than just a competition; it's an opportunity to spark curiosity, ignite creativity, and empower the next generation to shape the future of mobility. We are excited to witness the incredible talent and imagination of Ugandan children and look forward to cheering them on as they share their dreams with the world,” he added.

This initiative is offering a platform for local talent to shine. The contest is open to all Ugandan children aged 15 and under, divided into three categories: 7 years old or under, 8-11 and 12-15 years old.

Participants can choose their medium, bringing their dream cars to life through traditional artwork or digital creations.

The entry form and artwork to be submitted by March 1, can be done electronically via email at [email protected] or hand delivered to any CFAO Motors branches across the country.

The submissions can also be made to the CFAO Motors authorised service centres.