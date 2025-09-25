Toyota Noah: A blend of fuel efficiency speed and comfort

At the weekend, I test-drove the Toyota Noah 2012 model from Mbarara in western Uganda to Kampala, my first experience driving a post-2010 Toyota model on the highway. Aesthetically, the 2012 Noah is sleeker and more refined compared to the 2001 and earlier models. It also stands slightly shorter, giving it a sportier stance. Increasingly popular on Ugandan roads, the Toyota Noah is more than just a family car. One of its biggest selling points is its roomy and versatile cabin. The seven-seater configuration offers two seats at the front, two in the middle, and three at the rear, making it ideal for large families, carpooling, or even business trips.

Performance

The 2012 Noah is powered by a 2000cc VVTI engine (variable valve timing with intelligence). On my drive from Biharwe towards Lyantonde, it accelerated from zero to 100 km/hr in about 10 seconds. On clear highway stretches with good visibility, that time dropped to roughly eight seconds. This kind of performance makes overtaking safe and confident, reducing the risk of head-on collisions. Thanks to the VVTI engine, fuel consumption is impressively low, yet power delivery remains strong enough for long-distance drives. Earlier Noah models were often described as “light” on the road, vibrating at higher speeds and feeling slightly unstable. In contrast, even at 100 km/hr, the 2012 Noah feels planted, stable, and reassuring.

An added advantage is its 4WD system, which can be engaged or disengaged when needed. Combined with its strong suspension system, the Noah delivers a smooth ride even on rough stretches such as the eight to 10km under-construction section at Lweera on Masaka Road. The leather seats are also supportive, enhancing comfort during long drives.

Hybrid options

Ahmed Shakib Bakaawa, a car dealer at Volvo Hub in Kampala, points out that while most Toyota Noahs use petrol engines, newer models (2014 and later) also come in hybrid versions. These switch between petrol and electric power depending on driving conditions. However, he cautions that hybrid Noahs should not be driven in flooded areas, as water can damage electrical components, which can be costly to repair.

Service and maintenance

Like most used Toyota models, the 2012 Noah is affordable to maintain. An oil filter costs around Shs15,000, while engine oil goes for about Shs11,000 per litre. Minor service typically costs around Shs120,000.

Bakaawa notes a common mechanical issue with the Noah: steering rack failure and noise from the steering column, especially when driven off-road. The good news is that spare parts are readily available and relatively cheap, with a steering rack costing around Shs200,000 in downtown Kampala.

Fuel quality

Although you can refuel from most stations, Bakaawa advises motorists to choose stations carefully. Some stations have underground tank leakages that compromise fuel quality, leading to engine misfires. This does not necessarily mean the fuel is adulterated; it is often just a problem with a particular station’s storage system.

Cost and resale value

On the local market, the 2012–2013 Noah costs about Shs40m. Models from 2014–2016 range from Shs55m to Shs65m, while 2018–2020 versions go for around Shs75m. Despite price variations, the newer models share similar engines, with only slight differences in bumper design. Imported from Japan, a Noah costs about Shs32m, and after taxes (Shs12m–14m depending on the year), dealers sell them for between Shs38m and Shs40m.

One of the Toyota Noah’s biggest strengths is its resale value; it holds its price well, provided it is properly maintained, making it an excellent choice for motorists who do not plan to keep one car for too long.



