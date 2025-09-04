Trending: Volvo SA creates one-off EX30 Cross Country

Volvo South Africa has revealed a unique EX30 Cross Country, celebrating the country’s love for the outdoors and sustainability. Featuring a burnt sienna satin wrap with artwork inspired by South Africa’s landscapes and culture, it also carries a quote from singer Dodo Nyoka.

The car comes with adventure-ready accessories like a roof rack, fishing rod holder, and Hella spotlights. Under the hood, the EX30 Cross Country boasts a Twin Motor electric system with 315 kW, 543 N.m, and a blistering 0-100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds. It combines luxury, performance, and environmental consciousness in true Scandinavian style.

Rolls-Royce marks 100 years of Phantom

Rolls-Royce has marked the Phantom’s 100th anniversary by recreating one of rock music’s wildest legends – putting a Phantom in a swimming pool.

The tribute recalls stories of music icons like Elton John, John Lennon, Duke Ellington, and Elvis Presley, who owned bespoke Phantoms reflecting their personalities.

Lennon’s psychedelic 1964 Phantom V and Liberace’s mirror-covered 1961 model remain iconic. The pool stunt nods to the infamous tale of The Who drummer Keith Moon allegedly driving his Phantom into a pool on his 21st birthday, a story that may be myth but continues to define the car’s rock ’n’ roll legacy.

BMW i7 gets the Art Car treatment

To celebrate 30 years in South Korea, BMW has unveiled an i7 M70 Art Car. The all-electric luxury sedan features bold, abstract artwork by 83-year-old artist Lee Kun-Yong, marking both the anniversary and 50 years of BMW’s Art Car Collection. Since 1975, the collection has produced 20 cars blending design and engineering.

This latest creation showcases a vivid red base with Kun-Yong’s striking patterns on the doors, bumpers, and bonnet. It will debut at an art fair in Seoul alongside 18 miniature BMW art cars. South Korea is BMW’s fifth-largest market, leading imported car sales in 2023 and 2024.

2026 Kia Stonic revealed

Kia has unveiled the heavily updated 2026 Stonic, featuring refreshed styling, a modernised cabin, and both petrol and mild-hybrid options.

The compact crossover, rivalling the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke, now aligns with Kia’s latest ‘Opposites United’ design language seen on models like the EV3. Dimensions remain unchanged at 4,165mm length and 1,760mm width, with a 352-litre boot.

Power comes from a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine offering 99bhp and 127lb ft of torque, enabling 0-62mph in 11 seconds.

Initially revealed in Korea, the European version will follow soon, ensuring compliance with new EU7 emissions regulations.