Tyre sidewall markings and what they mean

At first glance, the tyre label may overwhelm the vehicle owner. The tyre designation provides all the necessary information that is of interest to you. It includes the name of the tyre model, but also a sequence of numbers and letters detailing load index, speed rating, the tyre size, the construction and much more.

By Mustafa Ziraba More by this Author

Recently, I was in the market for some tyres for my car, low profile 17-inchers if I might add. For many who have had experience with low profiles it is not uncommon to hear stories about how cool they are but expensive and rare to find particular sizes. Obviously I was not willing to spend on brand new tyres in the current economic climate, opting for the good used ones from Japan.

I was very particular about the markings on the deadbeat tyres just to get the right replacements, ‘235 45 R17 94W’. But from shop to shop ‘215 45 R17’ was more common and the dealers insisted it makes no difference as long as the rim size (17 in this case) is the same. Throwing in the towel is a route that I was starting to deliberate until I landed on a shop that had my size in different brands and tyre tread patterns.

One thing I gathered is that all the markings on a tyre, much as they convey a lot of information, are often ignored. Using my tyre size as an example, let’s look at what these markings are all about.

235. - Width

This is the tyre width across the tread measured in mm but more accurately defined as the section width (the width of the inflated tyre section).

45. - Ratio

The aspect ratio or profile of the tyre is calculated as the sidewall height expressed as a percentage of the tyre width. So a tyre with an aspect ratio of 45 is a tyre whose height is equal to 45 per cent of its width.

R. - Radial

This simply means Radial construction. This marking is almost redundant these days because nearly all tyres for cars are radials.

17. - Diametre

This is the diametre in inches of the rim of the wheel that the tyre has been designed to fit. Quite straight forward really.

94. - Load index

This is a load index, a numerical code that gives the maximum load that the tyre can carry while it is travelling at up to the maximum speed set by the speed rating of the tyre. In the example above, 94 corresponds with a load of 670 kilogrammes while travelling at its maximum speed, according to Tyre load rating table.

W. - Speed rating

This indicates the Speed rating, which is the maximum permitted speed that the tyre can endure for a period of ten minutes without being in danger of sustaining damage.

The speed rating of the tyre must match or exceed the maximum speed of your car. In this case W would indicate a speed rating of 270 kmh.

Every car comes with the right tyre size fitted by the manufacturer with the aim of having maximum efficiency keeping in mind the intended use of the car.

Not fitting the recommended size usually costs in the way of poor mileage, handling and a rough ride.

Additional markings

7. Run-flat tyre: This self-supporting run-flat (SSR) tyre can continue to be used in the event of pressure loss.

8. Original Equipment key: The tyre is a Mercedes Original Equipment tyre with run-flat properties (MOE)

9. M+S describes that the tyre is suitable for mud and snow conditions.

10. DOT code: Compliant with Department for Transport vehicle safety standards of the US Department of Transportation (DOT

11. Week of manufacture: 36th

12. Year of manufacture: 2016



