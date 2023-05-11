Understanding suspension system

Your car’s suspension system comprises parts such as shock absorbers, shock absorber mountings, leaf or coil springs, stabiliser bars, stabiliser bushes, suspension arms, transverse bushes, zed links and suspension bushes. All these play different roles.

On average, a well maintained suspension system lasts three to five years before replacement.

For instance, when you hit a pothole, the shock absorber mountings absorb the pothole impact using its tough rubber component while the coil springs control the up and down stroke movement, simultaneously allowing the impact to go through the shock absorbers to the shock mounting.

The stabiliser bars, which are positioned at the front and rear also come in handy. For example, while driving on an uneven road, when the weight of the car is on one side (technically called weight transfer), the stabiliser bar, together with the zed link and stabiliser bushes ensure the car is balanced to avoid swaying from one side to another.

The control or suspension arms control wheel alignment and how the tyres sit on the car. When you brake, there is weight transfer where the front part of the car goes down. The arms help the car to calm down.

Role of the suspension

Peter Amadi, a mechanic, says the stability of your car depends on the suspension. If it is weak, your car will not be stable. The suspension also aids in braking. If the suspension is weak, when you apply brakes, the car tends to swerve to one side since the suspension does not hold it firmly on the road surface.

Suspension systems come in types, with the most common on the local market being Monroe, Robs Magic and Armstrong, among others. These are further classified under ordinary and heavy duty suspensions.

“If your suspension system is weak, the shock absorber mountings on the car will not play their role. The doors will rattle and the body will be noisy since the shock absorbers are not absorbing the impact from the potholes or rough road surfaces and will cause a lot of driving discomfort,” Amadi explains.

Longevity of some parts

Alvin Nkini, a mechanic, says a well maintained suspension system guarantees the longevity of your tyres. Practically, you cannot carry out wheel alignment if the suspension is weak. If you have a well maintained suspension system, your tyres will not wear out faster, unlike when it is damaged.

“If you visit a garage and your suspension system is damaged, you will be told that your suspension bushes are worn out and cannot allow you have the required wheel alignment results since the control arms are off the line, the shock absorbers are bent, the suspension bushes are broken and the stabiliser bars are not in the same position. All these affect your tyres,”Nkini explains.

Difference in types

Amadi warns that when you use the ordinary suspension system type, do not expect proper car performance even if the system is new. In some upcountry places with rough roads, the system will get damaged immediately.

“Someone who uses heavy duty suspension will enjoy their journey compared to you who used the ordinary type. You will have to drive carefully because you do not have heavy duty shocks or bushes. Any slight mistake or running over potholes is enough to damage your system,” Amadi says.

Cost

The cost of an ordinary suspension system varies from one vehicle to another. For saloon cars such as the Toyota Premio, you will need about Shs2.4m for a complete suspension set with parts such as springs, shocks and bushes, among others. For sport utility vehicles, you will need approximately Shs4m for a complete set. For off-road land cruisers, you will spend between Shs5m and Shs6m, while some sets will cost as much as Shs8m, depending on the type you can afford.

However, the cost of heavy duty suspension for pick-ups is approximately Shs2.4m because they have a different chassis from the body and does not require many things. Besides, their frame is also strong, which explains why the springs are separate from the shocks. Heavy duty suspension for SUVs is a little expensive because of the integral body. Some of them have a chassis different from the body while others have the same chassis as the body. The cheapest you can get is between Shs5m and Shs6m.

Driving habits that damage the suspension system

Sula Kilimani, a mechanic, says tailgating is one of the habits that cause suspension damage. Be careful who drives ahead of you. They will dodge a pothole and you run into it if you follow them closely and faster. Control yourself and keep a safe following distance regardless of whether you have ordinary or heavy duty suspensions. There is no way you can drive on heavy duty and just drive into potholes. If rally cars break their high performance shocks, what about yours of an ordinary car?

Signs of suspension wear and tear

Different parts of the suspension system can wear out or become damaged. It is important to pay attention to potential signs that a part needs to be repaired or replaced. Some common things to look for include:

Car pulling to one side: Your car drifting or pulling to one side of the road can be a sign that the shocks are having trouble keeping the body of your vehicle stable.

Corner sitting low: Worn or damaged springs in your suspension can cause a corner of your vehicle to sit lower to the ground.

Increase in bumpiness: Damage or wear on suspension parts can cause you to feel an increase in bumpiness while driving.

Clunking noises: Loud noises happening when you hit a bump or other imperfections in the road could be the sign of a suspension issue.

Vibrations: Noticeable vibrations coming from the steering wheel area could signal issues with the shock absorbers in the suspension system.

Irregular tyre wear: The suspension system helps keep your car balanced. If something is off here, you might notice there is irregular wear on the tread of your tyres.