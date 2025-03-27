Volvo S90: A car that stands out

When approaching the car from the front, one might mistake it for a Mercedes-Benz E-Class or an Audi A6 due to its sleek and elegant design. While Volvo is not as prevalent on Ugandan roads as brands such as Toyota or Mercedes, the S90 offers a compelling blend of luxury, performance, and reliability.

The most commonly seen Volvo models in Uganda include the Volvo XC90, but the S90 remains a rare sight. As a Swedish brand, Volvo has a long-standing reputation for safety, durability, and innovation. The S90 is no exception, delivering both comfort and high-end technology in a refined package.

Performance and efficiency

The 2018 Volvo S90 T5 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that delivers impressive power while maintaining fuel efficiency. Volvo categorises its engine configurations into three types.

The T5 features a turbocharger alone, while the T6 is equipped with both a turbocharger and a supercharger, offering extra power without sacrificing efficiency. The T8 includes both turbocharging and supercharging along with a hybrid motor placed between the engine and gearbox to enhance fuel economy and power.

This 2.0-litre turbocharged engine produces 316 horsepower, providing the S90 with a powerful yet controlled drive. With an all-wheel drive (AWD) system and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the car offers smooth handling and improved traction, making it capable of handling light off-road conditions. However, it is not intended for extreme off-road driving.

In terms of fuel consumption, the S90 averages 12 kilometres per litre on highways and between eight to 10 kilometres per litre in city driving. This efficiency is impressive for a luxury sedan in its class, making it a practical choice for those seeking both performance and economy.

Interior luxury and comfort

The Volvo S90 boasts a sporty yet luxurious interior. Premium leather bucket seats enhance comfort, and the inclusion of a massage function with cooling and heating options ensures a smooth ride in any weather. The four-zone climate control allows every passenger to adjust their temperature settings, and a sunroof provides an alternative to air conditioning for natural ventilation.

Other standout interior features include seat memory settings for two drivers, allowing automatic seat and steering adjustments. A heads-up display (HUD) projects speed and navigation data onto the windshield, reducing the need to look away from the road. The car also features dual smart screens; a 12-inch touchscreen for controlling vehicle functions and a nine-inch screen for infotainment, including Bluetooth connectivity. A unique start/stop button is located in the centre console, requiring a twist rather than a push to operate.

Safety and driving assistance

Volvo has a long-standing reputation for prioritising safety. The S90 comes with a suite of modern safety features, including blind-spot monitoring to alert the driver of unseen vehicles, lane-keeping assist to prevent unintended lane drifting, and 360-degree cameras providing a full view of the surroundings. Cruise control is also included for added comfort on long drives. These features make the S90 one of the safest vehicles in its class, reinforcing Volvo's commitment to driver and passenger protection.

Maintenance and reliability

Ahmed Shakib Bakaawa, the chief executive officer of Volvo Hub in Kampala, says all Volvo models from 2016 onwards share the same 2.0-litre engine, including the S90, XC90, F90, and V40. However, he highlights a few maintenance considerations. The cooling system has plastic cooling pipes that can become brittle over time, requiring careful inspection and timely replacement.

Specialist servicing is crucial, with regular maintenance using genuine parts and the correct oils. The S90 does not have a traditional gearbox dipstick, so mechanics must rely on diagnostic tools. Ideally, a Volvo should be serviced at least once a year or as recommended by a trained mechanic.

With proper maintenance, the Volvo S90 is highly reliable, easy to maintain, and can be driven for over five consecutive years without major breakdowns.

Cost and availability in Uganda

Sharif Takiwereza, a car dealer in Naguru, states that the 2018 Volvo S90 costs approximately Shs95m, including taxes. While not the most budget-friendly sedan, its combination of luxury, advanced features, and long-term reliability makes it a worthwhile investment for those seeking a high-end, durable vehicle.

The Volvo S90 is a top-tier luxury sedan with a focus on performance, safety, and comfort. While it requires specialised maintenance, its reliability and advanced features make it a standout option for drivers who value both elegance and practicality.

Whether navigating city roads or taking long highway drives, the S90 delivers an exceptional driving experience.

EXPLANATION

Why are they rare on Ugandan roads?