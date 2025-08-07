Volvo V40: Built for speed and comfort

About 15 or more years ago, it was difficult to convince many car enthusiasts to buy a Volvo. Back then, the Swedish brand was rare in Uganda and only attracted a niche market that understood and appreciated its uniqueness. Many motorists shied away, largely due to fears of hard-to-find spare parts, and mechanics who lacked technical knowledge to service the vehicles. Today, things have changed. There has been a noticeable shift in attitude towards the Volvo brand on Uganda’s roads. While the Volvo XC90 SUV is now relatively popular, other models are also catching up, including the Volvo V40, a stylish hatchback that is both practical and performance-ready.

I recently test-drove the 2017 model, making it the third Volvo I have experienced after the XC90 and the S90. Since 2016, Volvo has largely stuck to one petrol engine size; 2000cc, across most of its models up to 2023, including the V40, XC90 and S90. Some variants do come with diesel engines, but even these remain within the 2000cc range. This consistency aligns with a global shift by automakers toward hybrid and electric powertrains, leading Volvo to gradually phase out diesel options altogether.

Variants and reliability

Mechanic and the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Volvo Hub in Kampala, Ahmed Shakib Bakaawa, notes that among Volvos, the XC60 (2014–2016) stands out for its few mechanical issues. However, the 2008–2013 XC60 models tend to suffer from gearbox problems due to seal failure, leading to hydraulic leaks and subsequent transmission issues. "The XC90 is also very popular, especially the 2500cc seven-seater SUV, which comes in both petrol and diesel options. It is larger and more versatile than the XC60," Bakaawa adds.

Driving the V40

My test drive of the Volvo V40 T4 took me through Komamboga, Kisaasi, Kyanja and Gayaza Road. As a hatchback, the V40 is compact but loaded with premium features. It is turbocharged and available in T3, T4, and T5 trims, the main difference being horsepower rather than engine capacity. More horsepower translates to stronger performance. The T4 I drove had a 6-speed automatic transmission, which can also be driven manually. It boasts a panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and one of the best in-car sound systems, requiring no external speakers. In terms of comfort, Volvo’s orthopaedic seats rival those of BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Safety above all

Volvo’s reputation for safety is well-earned. The V40 is equipped with all-round airbags, parktronic sensors, and the impressive City Safety system, which automatically applies brakes if a collision is imminent, even if the driver fails to react in time. There is also a sportier R-Design trim, akin to BMW’s M-Sport or Mercedes' AMG lines. Another variant is the V40 Cross Country, which has a higher ground clearance and is better suited for rough terrains. The standard V40, however, is more ideal for city and paved-road driving.

The Volvo V40 is a two-wheel drive, built with leather seats, and accommodates five passengers. PHOTOS/ROLAND D NASASIRA

Fuel economy, maintenance

Fuel consumption for the V40 is similar to that of the Toyota Fielder; around eight kilometres per litre in city traffic, and up to 13 kilometres per litre on highways. Despite the perception that Volvos are expensive to maintain, Bakaawa says otherwise. For example, Volvo front brake pads cost about Shs400,000, significantly higher than the Shs80,000 for a Fielder, but they last up to three years, meaning fewer garage visits. “Parts last longer. You do not keep replacing the same things like you would with some other brands,” he explains. However, he cautions about fake parts, especially from China. “The most genuine ones are from the United Kingdom.

A prospective Volvo owner needs to know where to source parts from,” he says. The Volvo V40 is a two-wheel drive, built with leather seats, and accommodates five passengers. On average, it costs between Shs38m and Shs45m, depending on the specific model and trim. In conclusion, the Volvo V40 is a manageable, reliable and comfortable hatchback, ideal for both urban use and long-distance travel. It delivers the stable, solid feel of a German car, with the added perks of low maintenance, high safety, and excellent comfort. You may own another car in the same price range, but few will match the Volvo V40’s performance and confidence on the road.

What to Know before you buy

Mechanic Ahmed Shakib Bakaawa says many motorists dismiss certain car brands because they have received bad advice or tried servicing them at the wrong garages.

“It is about knowing where to service your car before you buy it. For instance, why would someone buy a Range Rover for Shs250m or a Jeep, then take it to a garage that specialises in fixing Toyota cars? That is where many go wrong. It is not that the car brand is expensive to maintain; the problem starts with the owner’s choices,” he explains.





